Governor closes bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday declared a statewide public health disaster emergency effective at noon that included limiting mass gathering to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

Reynolds said took the action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus that already has triggered 23 confirmed cases and likely will grow in the future.

In taking the action, the governor said it takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of the virus by implementing temporary measures including moving restaurants to drive-through, carry-out, and delivery only and closures of certain entities such as bars and recreational facilities.

The proclamation also allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, and supports the critical work of public health, the governor said in a news release.

“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster,” she said. “I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”