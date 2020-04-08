Gov. Reynolds calls for “Day of Prayer” in Iowa

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring Thursday as a “Day of Prayer” in Iowa,

She urged Iowans to “unite in prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, inviting Iowans to participate in the 59th Annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast, which is offered entirely online this year.

“The power of prayer and faith in God is something that has guided so many of us in good times and bad,” said Reynolds. “We have all been impacted by COVID-19. Some of us have lost a loved one and others know those who are sick. Whether you are a nurse on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, a grocery store worker, the truck driver making a delivery, or someone laid off at home, this has been a challenging and stressful time. Let us join together and pray for our neighbors, communities and state.”

Thursday marks the beginning of the Jewish festival of Passover and also is the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday which precedes Easter on Sunday.

“Normally, hundreds of Iowans would be gathering in Des Moines for the 59th annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast,” said Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. “But because of COVID-19, that has been moved entirely online and made free of charge. The Governor and I encourage everyone to join us for that event to celebrate this Day of Prayer.”