Gov. Kim Reynolds to give annual Iowa outlook address on Tuesday night

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking her annual Condition of the State address from day time to supper time.

In a break with tradition, the Republican governor will address a joint convention of the 89th Iowa General Assembly at the Iowa Capitol beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, rather than the typical 10 a.m.

Iowa PBS will broadcast the speech live and other news and social media options are available to view it online.

Reynolds said that “because of the year we’ve been through,” she wants to speak with Iowans directly at an hour when more people are home and can watch.

The coronavirus pandemic that hit Iowa last March forced her to temporarily shut down schools, businesses and many normal functions to slow the viral spread. Then the Aug. 10 derecho hit, adding billions of dollars in losses.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to speak directly to Iowans and try to hit as many as I can,” the governor told reporters last week. “It’s an opportunity for me to talk about what we’ve been through, talk about how I think we will move through this and we will come out stronger and better than ever.