Gov. Kim Reynolds talks child care in Waterloo

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We've had a tremendous amount of public support as we built this," Gates said, noting foundations that chipped in.

"I think that's the key component that we're picking up," Reynolds said. "It really does take a lot of community coming together."

The center, built in 2019, is also one of the success stories for the Black Hawk County Child Care Coalition, tasked with solving the issue of too few child care providers in the Cedar Valley.

"Five years ago, six years ago, we really saw a struggle within this community for funding for our child care programs," said Mary Janssen, children and family services director at Child Care Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa. "So we flipped it to be a community conversation."

That conversation, stakeholders told Reynolds after the tour, led to the Coalition, which began conversations with business owners on workforce recruitment and retention, and led to a greater awareness around the issue of scarce child care.

"It's going to take leaders like that in other communities that say, 'We're going to do this,'" said Dan Levi, who helps lead the coalition. "This is a benefit."