BUCKINGHAM — Despite a hard rain, Gov. Kim Reynolds came to Buckingham on Tuesday to sign two pieces of legislation to encourage young Iowans to become farmers.
The bills offer farmers, ideally young farmers, incentives to stay in Iowa. One gives landowners tax credits for leasing ground to beginning farmers. The other provides a capital gains tax credit for sale of property used for farming.
Cordt Holub, 26, pushed for the law and went to Des Moines during the legislative session to lobby legislators.
“We’re in a trying time in agriculture where the hope’s a little dim,” Holub said.
Reynolds signed the bills in a show room on Holub’s family farm, surrounded by antique farm equipment and a large crowd that included farmers and legislators.
“We want to make sure that we’re doing all that we can to encourage our young people to support agriculture in the state of Iowa,” Reynolds said. “We’ve been working on this for a couple years.”
Reynolds said she was excited to be surrounded by young farmers when she signed the bill. She gave out the pens she used to farmers who witnessed the signing. She has traveled around Iowa since the end of the legislative session to sign bills in front of groups they will impact. Earlier Tuesday she was in Decorah at Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. to sign a law that allows breweries to branch out into wine and distilling.
“Right now business and industry is growing and expanding, which is great for our economy,” Reynolds said. “There was a great turnout here.”
You have free articles remaining.
Holub hopes the bill persuades young people to stay in Iowa and maybe rent a neighbor’s ground, helping to give young farmers a good start.
Holub has worked on his family’s farm since he graduated high school and went to Hawkeye Community College. He worked in a Pfister Seeds program aimed at keeping young people on farms.
“That gave me a nice jump start to get back,” Holub said. “I have a lot of neighbors that have used this incentive and worked with their neighbors, and it’s helped many, both men and women.”
State Sen. Dan Zumbach attended the signing along with several other legislators. Zumbach noted the bill passed with bipartisan support.
“It’s one of these what I call high-value bills, where it’s going to have a positive impact of getting the next generation in production agriculture,” Zumbach said. “People realize there’s an exodus out of rural Iowa, and we need to find tools to keep folks in and bring them back to rural Iowa.”
Holub placed a quilt on the table where the bill was signed, provided by his aunt, Norma Neubauer. She brought two, one for the table and another in case any one at the event got cold.
“I look forward to continuing to work for young farmers and all the farmers in the area,” Holub said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.