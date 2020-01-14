Gov. Kim Reynolds: Add sales tax, cut income and property taxes

To help increase the number of doctors who are willing and able to provide OB services in Iowa, Reynolds said she is proposing a fellowship for new family-practice physicians who want to train and specialize in OB care. She said she also wants to launch a tele-mentoring system where OBs at institutions can consult with physicians across the state.

She said her budget also includes additional funding to expand the use of telehealth services to underserved Iowans.

She also called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to adopt measures against abortion rights after courts struck down an attempt she signed into law last year.

”As we begin 2020, I’m focused on the overall wellness of all Iowans, in every part of the state, in all stages of life. And when I say all stages of life, I mean to include the unborn. We must protect life by making clear, through an amendment, that our constitution does not grant a right to an abortion. It’s time, and unfortunately it’s necessary,” the governor said.