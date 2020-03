NEW HARTFORD -- Sounds of Inspiration, a male quartet from Newton, Iowa, will be performing at the New Hartford Community Center on March 31 at 7 p.m.

This will be the fifth year the group has brought their southern gospel style music to the center. Tony Myers of Waterloo will also be sharing a short gospel message.

The concert will be followed by free ice cream sundaes and other treats. The concert is free and open to the public.