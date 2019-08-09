DES MOINES — A Republican state senator said Thursday he opposes any version of “red flag gun seizure” legislation at the state level.
“Passage of ‘Red Flag Gun Seizure’ legislation is the wrong approach as it allows for law-abiding Iowans to be stripped of their firearms and their Second Amendment freedoms before ever being convicted of an underlying crime,” Sen. Jake Chapman of Adel said in a statement.
His position puts him at odds with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, who told a firearms-themed fundraiser in Denison on Monday that gun owners should back “red flag” laws and other measures to help prevent mass shootings such as the two that killed more than 30 people in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, last weekend.
“I’m calling on law-abiding gun owners to lead the charge in the effort to keep dangerous individuals from purchasing guns and to expand access to mental health resources,” Grassley told the audience at state Rep. Steve Holt’s “Sweet Freedom Celebration & Gun Shoot” fundraiser.
Grassley noted President Donald Trump earlier in the day had spoken in favor of “red flag” laws, which allow family members or others who observe warning signs, or red flags, to seek a court order to temporarily prevent a person from accessing a firearm.
According to Chapman, gun-rights advocates “hotly contest” the legislation being pushed by U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., calling it “just another measure that will do virtually nothing” to stop criminals, while unjustly targeting gun owners.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, noted that in wake of the weekend shootings, support is growing “for common-sense efforts to address gun violence in our nation.”
“Sen. Jake Chapman is so far out the mainstream that he won’t even join the national conversation about how to improve public safety in the United States,” Petersen said.
“I hope that other Iowa Republican legislators and the governor will listen to parents, educators and law enforcement, and work on a bipartisan solution to this problem.”
