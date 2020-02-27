GOP senators seek new scrutiny for those on public aid

DES MOINES — Republicans in the state Senate voted Wednesday to require Iowans receiving public assistance benefits to undergo eligibility reviews four times a year that they said were meant to weed out fraud and abuse.

Senators voted 32-17 along party lines to approve Senate File 2272 and send it to the Iowa House for consideration.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposal would enlist one or more private vendors to verify the eligibility of about 600,000 public assistance recipients for their income, assets, employment, residency, incarceration status, lottery winnings and other information, and report to the Iowa Department of Human Services every three months beginning in October 2021.

Democrats who voted against the measure said the bill ultimately would hurt “the most-vulnerable Iowans.

“This is a hot-button issue,” said Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo. “These are people with multiple barriers.”