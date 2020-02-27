GOP senators seek new scrutiny for those on public aid

However, Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, said the bill would reduce Iowa’s share of the Medicaid program, while Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, argued the measure would punish poor people who rely on government benefits.

“Bills like this have real consequences,” said Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines, who expressed surprise the Senate was debating the measure on Ash Wednesday.

“This is a mean bill,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City. “I’s going to save a few bucks by taking food out of people’s mouths.”

Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, countered that SF 2272 would use modern technology to go after people who are scamming the system, which would make more money available for people who really deserve it.

Sen. Thomas Greene, R-Burlington, said he supported it because it attempted to curb misuse of taxpayer dollars.

“I don’t think there’s a one of us who thinks this is a way to take away food from children,” he said in refuting Democrats’ claims. “This isn’t taking away from children. This is taking away luxuries for people who abuse the program.”

Schultz noted the federal government fined Iowa last year because the state made errors in administering food stamps at a rate of 10 percent, well above the national error rate of 6.8 percent. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is allowing Iowa to use part of the $1.8 million fine to pay for technology.