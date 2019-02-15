DES MOINES -- Work requirements for some recipients of Medicaid and food assistance programs are being considered by Iowa lawmakers.
Myriad legislative proposals were presented this week at the Iowa Capitol, including during a flurry of subcommittee meetings Thursday.
Many of the bills were introduced by Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, written with the guidance of a pair of national conservative think tanks, the Opportunity Solutions Project and the Foundation for Government Accountability.
“I hear constantly from constituents who are frustrated,” Schultz said. “They feel that they’re going to work every day, paying taxes, these taxes are going to people who are not going to work and could.”
Schultz-led Senate panels Thursday gave initial approval to a bill that would require any Iowan on food assistance to be current on child support payments. Another bill advanced that aims to guide jobless food assistance recipients with school-aged children toward programs designed to connect them with a job.
Opponents of the child support bill expressed concerns about withholding food assistance for any low-income Iowan, even one who is behind on child support payments.
“Taking away food assistance would prevent them from meeting basic needs,” said MaryNelle Trefz, with the nonprofit Child and Family Policy Center. “And it may make it more challenging for that person to make their child support payments.”
Schultz said he considered the proposal “a relatively minor ask of the taxpayer,” referring to the taxpayer funding that supports food assistance.
Discussing work requirements for food assistance recipients, Schultz said he is open to a program touted by the United Way that aims to help Iowans on assistance programs get job training. Schultz approved the bill as written but said he was open to amending it to create language to include the United Way program.
“If we can expand this program to every community college and nonprofits. We can specifically target the SNAP population to get the skills they need and better training to get the jobs they need,” said Dave Stone of the United Way of Central Iowa.
A third bill, which would require Iowans in the state’s version of Medicaid expansion to work or volunteer 20 hours per week, was shelved after Schultz said it could not yet be determined if it would apply to any Iowans. Because Iowa’s Medicaid expansion applied specifically to individuals with income between 100 percent and 133 percent of the federal poverty level, those individuals presumably already have jobs.
