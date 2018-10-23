CEDAR RAPIDS — Citing her support for law enforcement and background in local government, more than 40 Iowa county sheriffs endorsed Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday.
“There’s no one better for our cops, for safe streets and for local government than Kim,” Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said. He said he’s known Reynolds for years and called her approach to public safety, law enforcement and local government “above reproach.”
Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling called her “a governor for all Iowans (who) understands the needs of our smallest communities.”
Carroll County Sheriff Ken Pingrey, who called Reynolds a “strong ally of law enforcement,” said his support is based on more law enforcement issues.
“I firmly believe Gov. Reynolds will continue to be a champion for our IPERS System, and her background in county government gives her a great perspective for the needs of local governments across Iowa,” Pingrey said. “I am endorsing Gov. Kim Reynolds because the direction of our state, the direction of safety in our communities needs to come first and foremost.”
Reynolds said she’s proud to have the backing of the 44 sheriffs, including two Democrats, in her bid for a four-year term as governor.
“As a governor, one of my top priorities is public safety,” she said. “We can never stop fighting for safe communities and I understand that law enforcement plays such a critical role in that. I am proud to have the support of county sheriffs in every corner of Iowa and I know that law enforcement will continue to be a partner as we make Iowa an even better, safer place to live.”
Last fall, eight Democratic sheriffs endorsed Reynolds’s Democratic rival Fred Hubbell for governor. They cited his commitment to a smart public safety approach that includes investing in community-based mental health services. That was before Reynolds and the Legislature approved a mental health reform plan and the creation of six short-term regional facilities so sheriff’s departments would not have to travel more than 90 minutes to find beds for inmates who need substance abuse or mental health care.
Eastern Iowa sheriffs who endorsed Reynolds include Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippett, Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington, Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tshirgi, Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere, Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher, Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter, Keokuk County Sheriff Casey Hinnah, Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera and Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider.
List of sheriffs endorsing Reynolds:
Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater (R)
Adams County Sheriff Alan Johannnes (R)
Allamakee County Sheriff Clark Mellick (R)
Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson (R)
Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson (R)
Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippett (R)
Buena Vista County Sheriff Kory Elston (R)
Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson (R)
Carroll County Sheriff Ken Pingrey (R)
Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington (R)
Clarke County Sheriff Rob Kovacevich (D)
Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling (R)
Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tshirgi (R)
Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler (D)
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard (R)
Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere (R)
Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Baloun (R)
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher (R)
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope (R)
Green County Sheriff Jack Williams (R)
Grundy County Sheriff Rick Penning (R)
Hancock County Sheriff Scott Dodd (R)
Henry County Sheriff Richard McNamee (R)
Humboldt County Sheriff Dean Kruger (R)
Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter (R)
Jefferson County Sheriff Gregg Morton (R)
Keokuk County Sheriff Casey Hinnah (R)
Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep (R)
Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes (R)
Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt (R)
Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver (R)
Montgomery County Sheriff Joe Sampson (R)
Muscatine County Sheriff CJ Ryan (R)
O’Brien County Sheriff Allen Schuknecht (R)
Plymouth County Sheriff Michael Van Otterloo (R)
Pocahontas County Sheriff Brian Larsen (R)
Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeffrey Danker (R)
Sac County Sheriff Kenneth McClure (R)
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane (R)
Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross (R)
Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena (R)
Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera (R)
Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider (R)
Wayne County Sheriff Keith Davis (R)
