GOP congressional candidates son under fire for homophobic tweets

"What we're building is the NRA for families," he said. "Just like how the National Rifle Association organizes gun owners in public policy and politics to protect their rights, we are organizing families and parents to protect their rights in public policy and make it easier to raise children (and) to protect your children."

Terry said his goal is to protect children from "really bad curriculum" being taught in schools, including "homosexuality, how to change your gender and teaching kids how to masturbate. Really graphic stuff we should be keeping away from kids.

"Obviously I was trying to be descriptive and really drive home the point of what we're getting at.

"I regularly clean up my Twitter and delete everything that's older than a few months because I don't want to be taken out of context in the future," Terry said. "Ten years from now, people are going to read it and they're not going to understand what it means. They're going to think that I'm being serious. Lots of people clean up their Twitter on a regular basis."

Terry doesn't think his social media comments will negatively impact his father's campaign.