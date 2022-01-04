GOP challenger: Attorney general out of touch with Iowans

CEDAR RAPIDS — Warning that Iowans’ fundamental freedoms and rights are under attack by the Biden administration’s “radical socialist agenda,” a Republican county attorney is challenging Attorney General Tom Miller’s campaign for an 11th term.

Her campaign will be about “who is the best lawyer to stand up and advocate for Iowans, who will work hard for them and defend the issues that they care about,” Brenna Bird said in announcing her campaign to unseat the longest-serving attorney general in the nation’s history.

Miller, first elected in 1978, too often joined fellow Democratic attorneys general in opposition to former President Donald Trump’s administration and has sided with attorneys general in California, New York and other blue states rather than represent Iowa’s interests, Bird said.

“I’m going to defend us against the authoritarian regulations and mandates from Washington, stand up for agriculture, work in partnership with the governor to advocate for Iowa,” said Bird, the Guthrie County attorney.

“Right now, we have three more years of the Biden administration ahead of us and it’s a time to stand up for our way of life,” Bird said. “Iowans have never been in greater need of an attorney general who will fight back against Biden’s radical agenda, protect the rights of Iowans and stand up for the rule of law.”

Bird, 45, was raised on a seven-generation Iowa farm before attending Drake University and receiving her law degree from the University of Chicago. She and her husband, Bob — also an attorney — live on her grandparents’ farm near Dexter with their son.

In addition to her work as county attorney, Bird serves as legal counsel to LS2, a Des Moines public affairs firm, and operates a private practice.

Miller has won re-election handily, getting as much as 65% of the vote when he’s had a Republican opponent. In 2010, when Bird — then Brenna Finley — challenged him, Miller received 54% of the vote to her 43%.

However, in announcing his re-election campaign in September, Miller warned against overconfidence.

“We never are,” he said. “And, of course, there’s particularly no room for a Democrat to be overconfident in Iowa.”

Among the “authoritarian overreach” from the Biden administration and federal agencies that concern Bird are rules about masks, COVID-19 vaccinations and agriculture, and a lack of support for law enforcement.

Bird disagrees with Biden’s attempt to force vaccination rules on employers and their workers through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“I don’t think the federal government has that power under OSHA to force people to get a shot to keep their job or for their employer to face massive fines,” she said.

“Personally,” she added, “I chose to get a vaccine, but I didn’t do it because the federal government told me to.”

Bird has a track record of standing up for what she calls conservative principles not only as county attorney, but also while serving as legal counsel to former Gov. Terry Branstad and then-Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds to oppose the “radical overreach” of the Obama administration. That included legal action against the Affordable Care Act “and the fight against liberal states that were trying to dictate Iowa’s farm practices.”

“I think that it’s important that we don’t let the California Legislature or regulators define Iowa agricultural practices,” Bird said.

As attorney general, she said she would be an ally to Gov. Kim Reynolds in advocating for Iowa.

“I think our governor needs a partner in the Attorney General’s Office who can do what is best for the state of Iowa,” Bird said.

As county attorney, Bird prosecutes criminals and works with victims, and “I stand for law enforcement.”

“I think right now, law enforcement is under attack, even more than they ever have been,” she said. “It’s always been a tough job, and they need a champion in the Attorney General’s Office who understands what it’s like to be in law enforcement.”

She also believes that after 38 years as attorney general, “Tom Miller has lost touch with where Iowans are on the issues.”

“I think this is a year when Iowans are looking to hire a good lawyer who will fight back and stand up for them,” Bird said.

For more on her campaign, visit https://birdforiowa.com/

