Glenn Hurst is the 'Tom Harkin-like' candidate eyeing the Democratic ticket for Senate

WATERLOO – Dr. Glenn Hurst is the “Tom Harkin-like” candidate seeking to represent Iowa in the United States Senate.

Harkin, the senator and congressman who represented Iowa for more than four decades, led the charge in delivering the American with Disabilities Act.

“My desire would be to deliver the ‘Medicare for All Act’ to Iowa,” the Democrat said in an interview with The Courier while in Waterloo.

Hurst declared himself also to be an “activist." Home is Minden City, a rural, small town, where he is a family practice physician and a city councilman.

Hurst, also chair of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Rural Caucus, believes there are similarities in the struggles of rural Iowa and more urban cities like Waterloo, where he toured Peoples Community Health Clinic and Hawkeye Community College on Tuesday.

He is “clearly the most progressive candidate.”

“I’m a Green New Deal Democrat. I’m Medicare for all Democrat. I align more closely with an Elizabeth Warren than a Pete Buttigieg,” he added.

Hurst’s seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 7 primary election. He’s vying with Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman, and Michael Franken, a former admiral, in hopes of facing off against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving senator in Iowa history — he’s held that office since 1981 — in November.

“We have a solid Democratic base that is waiting for a Tom Harkin-like candidate to appear,” he said. “Tom Harkin was the last Democrat to be elected to the U.S. Senate. It’s not that we’re not a progressive state. It’s that we haven’t had progressive candidates, and currently we only have one. I’m confident Iowans will carry me there.”

“I know that you’ll go: What are you talking about? It’s a red state. It’s not a red state,” he said. “It’s a state where the blue side of the state has stopped showing up because we keep putting candidates forward in the Democratic Party that in 1970 would have been running in the Republican primary.”

Health care and climate are “key pieces of our federal policy that must be addressed at this time,” said Hurst. He feels he is “uniquely positioned as an independent physician.”

“I run my own office. I’m a business owner. I’m a city councilperson. I just bring a unique set of life experience to these issues that are of paramount importance right now,” he said.

He also favors protecting voting rights and women’s rights, and when it comes to equality and Roe v. Wade sees the filibuster as a significant hurdle.

“We have checks and balances. We don’t need this additional check. This was meant to slow down debate in a time when news traveled by horseback. News travels instantly now. We can be a more nimble government,” he added.

He proposes a comprehensive Senate rules reform package that would include deadlines, removing partisanship from the makeup of committees and creating term limits for senators on any one committee and for committee leadership positions.

“I believe that those are tools that would be universally embraced,” he said.

His outside-the-box idea is expanding the Supreme Court to 19 justices in order to “wash out the partisanship.”

“More people should mean less partisanship. I don’t believe that means Joe Biden appoints 10 justices. What it means is over the next 20 years, we increase the number of justices by two every two years to the point that we get to 19,” he said.

To round out his campaign, according to his website, he supports raising wages, and labor unions by fighting against collective bargaining limitations.

