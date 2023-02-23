CEDAR FALLS — A 25-year military veteran is planning to add his name to the Nov. 7 ballot for those seeking to be the next councilmember at-large.

Glen Keith, 48, still has a drive to serve his community as an elected official after having run an unsuccessful campaign for Black Hawk County supervisor in 2022.

Councilmember Dave Sires’ term on the City Council ends Dec. 31. He’s said he does not plan to run for reelection, although it’s not been made official.

“I’ve had a desire to get into local government service after being in the military and working with the federal government, and a lot of different government agencies,” Keith said. “It really opened my eyes while knocking on 2,000 doors during my campaign and learning how we agree on a lot of things when it comes to our local government, and this would just be a great way for me to give back to our great community.”

The retired Army lieutenant colonel has never held an elected office but served for three years on the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission, including almost two years as the chair.

He’s been a legal assistant and office manager at a law firm, and has led the University of Northern Iowa’s Army ROTC program as well as the Junior ROTC program at Waterloo East High School after having moved to Cedar Falls in 2013.

While not heavily engaged in city government beyond occasional conversations with officials and keeping up with what’s in the news, his engagement with the community has mostly come through volunteering with his church, veterans groups and nonprofits.

Keith believes Cedar Falls “is on the right track.”

He supports building infrastructure capable of surviving floods and being resilient after a major weather event.

“That will take some forward thinking and some strategic planning,” he said.

Other priorities are projects that bring the region’s riverfront and trail vision to life and anything else that continues to make Cedar Falls a great place to live.

“If we can have a high quality of life, good infrastructure, affordable housing available to everyone, those ingredients are going to keep folks here,” Keith said.

He’s not leaning too heavily on one issue, nor narrowing in on any additions or subtractions to projects, services or personnel, and is going into the campaign with goals like transparency and wanting to listen to all people.

When asked though about the need for a downtown parking structure, a possible hot button issue come November, he says in Waterloo some ramps sit underutilized.

He’s not ready to commit to it as a solution for parking issues and feels other ideas should be explored by talking with stakeholders and looking at other communities.

He’s not opposed to a third-party analysis of the public safety model of cross-trained fire and police officers, another top issue in recent years, to see where improvements can be made. But it is not an area he feels needs any significant changes.

And when it comes to expensive projects, like the Main Street reconstruction and riverfront improvements – which came in significantly above engineering estimates, he said “we can’t put ourselves financially in a bind and maybe some things need to be delayed, but delaying may lead to higher costs in the future.”

“There are always limited resources and we have to be fiscally responsible and we want to keep taxes at a reasonable rate and affordable,” Keith said. “But I think there are opportunities when we can work in concert with nonprofits or our sister cities on joint applications for grants. I think those will open doors. And there are our private industries that want to make investments.”

He also believes in working to grow the entire region through partnerships with the University of Northern Iowa, the Cedar Falls Community School District, Black Hawk County and various neighborhoods.

“When I was on the VA commission and something was controversial, people called me the peace maker,” he said.

Photos: Waterloo West girls basketball defeats Waukee in regional championship, Feb. 21 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 1 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 2 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 3 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 4 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 5 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 6 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 7 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 8 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 9 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 10 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 11 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 12 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 13 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 14 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 15 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 16 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 17 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 18