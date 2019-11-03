WATERLOO – A City Council member is challenging Gilbertville Mayor Mark Thome for his seat.
Pam Meinert, who has served on the council since 2012 and has worked for Waterloo Schools as a building secretary for 23 years, is tossing her hat in the ring against Thome.
“I’m a people person. I like serving the people. That’s why I spent 18 years in fire and rescue,” Meinert said.
Born and raised in Gilbertville, Meinert served as a first responder as an EMT with the city’s fire and rescue teams.
She was unanimously appointed to City Council in 2012. According to council minutes, members decided to appoint Meinert because of her previous experience and to promote gender equity on the council. No other women were on the council.
Meinert’s goal is to launch a capital improvement campaign to adjust the way the city raises money for repairs.
The city is working toward completion of a new public safety building because the departments have outgrown their former facilities. It will maintain separate departments in the new building.
“So we can start putting money away each year for something like this if something came up like this again, so they wouldn’t have to fundraise to pay for a new building,” she said. “The way life is moving, you never know when you need another truck or bigger equipment.”
Under the current plan, the departments are raising 100% of the funds for the new building, according to Meinert.
“I want to keep moving Gilbertville forward as a great place to live,” Meinert said.
Thome was unavailable for comment.
Thome has served as mayor since November 2013 after having his name literally pulled out of a felt top hat at the Black Hawk County Courthouse. The Board of Supervisors convened in a special meeting to decide the tied mayor’s race between Thome and write-in challenger Jeff Balvanz, according to Courier archives. Thome formerly served as a City Council member.
Gilbertville council members running uncontested include Scott Becker and Jeff Frost.
