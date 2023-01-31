Gilbertville, Buchanan County receive federal funding for emergency centers

GILBERTVILLE — The 2023 federal omnibus appropriations bill will benefit multiple community projects in Northeast Iowa, including much-needed emergency centers in Black Hawk and Buchanan counties.

In Black Hawk County, $500,000 was set aside for the Gilbertville Emergency Services building. According to Curt Bovy, chief of Gilbertville Fire and Rescue, construction is expected to begin in the fall. The building, which Bovy expects to come in at around $2.8 million, will be large enough to house police, fire and emergency medical services.

The city will hold a referendum March 7 to ask voters to approve issuing $1.25 million in general obligation bonds to allow the project to go forward. The bonds would be repaid with property tax proceeds.

“The $500,000 is a big step towards moving forward with this project and getting this project started,” Bovy said. “It’s been in the works for a number of years but, obviously with COVID and everything else, the price of the building has gone up. So this is a big step towards possibly making this happen as long as the referendum vote comes through on March 7.”

Meanwhile, Buchanan County received $208,000 for its new Emergency Operations Center in Independence. Recognizing a need for more space, the county’s emergency management agency purchased the former Rydell auto dealership building since its space in the courthouse can only seat 10 people comfortably.

“We saw a need for a new emergency operations center,” said Chris Hare, Buchanan County emergency operations assistant. “So when we were doing the planning for the building inside the service area, the front 42 feet of that, we thought that would make a great emergency operations center.”

The first part of the remodeling process, moving Public Health into the old showroom, is complete and officials are using the paint room for the sheriff’s office. However, there was still work that needed to be done.

Upon learning that U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, was accepting applications for community project funding Buchanan County jumped at the opportunity to apply. A proposal was written up by Hare, who met with Hinson’s office. The project was funded when Congress approved the appropriations bill.

“Hinson’s agreed with everything we’re doing. She put it in and finally – it was a long time – but it finally passed,” Hare said. “And it’s a good thing – it is a good thing for our community, our county, anyway.”

According to Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Wulfekuhle, the measure has benefits for not only Buchanan County but much of Northeast Iowa. The agency is now in a position to assist with over a dozen counties it is partnered with.

“And the good part about that, too, to make a side note, is we work really strongly within our district, and our district is a pretty good sized 14-county district,” Wulfekuhl said. “So that means we could be the backup for somebody contiguous to us if they were having problems.”

