Gil Schultz announces CF council run, wants separate police/fire departments, 'strong' mayor/council

CEDAR FALLS — Gil Schultz says he’s the City Council candidate for you if you want a return to separate police and fire departments.
Schultz, 60, retired from Deere and Co. in 2016 after 29 years with the company. He’s currently working as an adjunct professor at the University of Northern Iowa’s industrial tech department and as a consultant for Kelly Services in Waterloo.
He announced last week he is running for the Ward 1 seat currently held by Mark Miller.
“It’s something I’ve kicked around for a number of years,” Schultz said, noting retirement felt like the right time to run. “At this stage of my life, I want to serve and give back to the community that’s given me so much.”
Miller, who has supported the public safety model, said he hasn’t decided if he’ll seek another four-year term. He has served since 2014.
Schultz said unwinding Cedar Falls’ PSO model — which cross-trains police officers and firefighters — is a “top priority.”
“Those positions are not like a Swiss army knife,” Schultz said. “Doing it strictly for the money doesn’t make sense.”
He said his decision comes from his own work history. He trained as an emergency medical technician at what was then Hawkeye Tech in the early 1980s. Schultz worked on ambulance crews for both Black Hawk Paramedic Service as well as for the former Schoitz Hospital in Waterloo, where he got to know firefighters and police officers.
“It’s not that people can’t multitask,” Schultz said. “If I have a medical emergency, would I like a first responder there that can stop the bleeding, can start CPR? Yes. But then I want someone that can start an IV, intubate me, know how to use the defibrillators, know advanced cardiac life support, as their primary focus. So that’s not only fire, but I believe we need a good, strong paramedic service in Cedar Falls as well.”
The city has calculated going back to separate departments would cost around $2 million per year.
Schultz said he wasn’t “privy to all the numbers,” but believes separate departments would eliminate the overtime that has accrued in the public safety department. According to the city, overtime totaled $368,569 in fiscal year 2020 and approximately $239,000 in fiscal year 2021.
“Dollars and cents wise, that is not a consideration,” Schultz said of whether the departments should be separated. “It’s something that, for me, that’s a budgetary issue that we would have to deal with from another angle.”
Schultz also supports a “strong City Council and mayor.” He’s felt that way since the tenure of the previous city administrator, Dick McAllister, who retired in 2015.
“That’s a very powerful position,” Schultz said of the city administrator. “I don’t believe a lot of citizens know the power that’s in that position that is, in my opinion, ungoverned.”
He wants more transparency in how decisions are made. He pointed to the University Avenue reconstruction. Though he says roundabouts were a “great change,” an informational meeting on the plan seemed designed to sell a predetermined plan.
“It didn’t take long for me to make a decision that these weren’t information gathering,” he said. “That decision was a done decision.”
Schultz wasn’t familiar with the city’s recent visioning plans for rezoning changes in the downtown and College Hill areas, but said he would be a voice for historic preservation, noting his own house at 12th and Tremont streets was built in 1894.
“I’d have to look at it, because I guess I don’t know what their agenda is: Is it preservation? Is it expansion? Is it to shoehorn in something else?” he said.
Schultz said voters can be sure he supports three major issues.
“To create an environment that’s representative of the community and easy access, to support a strong City Council and a strong mayor, and to create a business model that gives us a strong police force and a strong fire department,” he said.