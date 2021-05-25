Gil Schultz announces CF council run, wants separate police/fire departments, 'strong' mayor/council

“It’s not that people can’t multitask,” Schultz said. “If I have a medical emergency, would I like a first responder there that can stop the bleeding, can start CPR? Yes. But then I want someone that can start an IV, intubate me, know how to use the defibrillators, know advanced cardiac life support, as their primary focus. So that’s not only fire, but I believe we need a good, strong paramedic service in Cedar Falls as well.”

The city has calculated going back to separate departments would cost around $2 million per year.

Schultz said he wasn’t “privy to all the numbers,” but believes separate departments would eliminate the overtime that has accrued in the public safety department. According to the city, overtime totaled $368,569 in fiscal year 2020 and approximately $239,000 in fiscal year 2021.

“Dollars and cents wise, that is not a consideration,” Schultz said of whether the departments should be separated. “It’s something that, for me, that’s a budgetary issue that we would have to deal with from another angle.”

Schultz also supports a “strong City Council and mayor.” He’s felt that way since the tenure of the previous city administrator, Dick McAllister, who retired in 2015.