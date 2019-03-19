WATERLOO -- Eric Giddens won the special election for Senate District 30.
Giddens, a Democrat, defeated Republican Walt Rogers and Libertarian Fred Perryman for the seat and will have to be re-elected in 2020.
Unofficial final results are Giddens, 7,610 votes; Rogers, 5,631; and Perryman, 143.
The election took place today, more than a month after Jeff Danielson resigned his seat on Valentines Day to accept a position as American Wind Energy Association’s central region director.
Winter weather and melting snow has posed an obstacle to campaigning. Candidates have had to cancel several outdoor canvassing events because of excessive snow or low temperatures.
Flooding forced Black Hawk County to move one of its polling places for Cedar Falls Ward 1, Precinct 1, who normally vote at the Eagle’s Club on Lone Tree Road, to Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Satellite voting sites were set up last week for on on the University of Northern campus and the Diamond Event Center. Election Day fell during Iowa's spring break, which pushed a lot of student activists to encourage their classmates to get out the vote. Both college Republicans and Democrats started organizing and meeting with Giddens and Rogers.
At least 1,100 ballots were cast in the week leading to the election; more than 800 of those ballots came from the UNI campus satellite voting site.
The election also was timed as Democratic presidential candidates were visiting Iowa.
At least nine candidates came to the Cedar Valley to throw their support behind Giddens and more sent videos and campaign workers.
Rogers has said he isn’t concerned about the presidential candidates campaigning for his opponent. Instead he had videos of support from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.
The special election is estimated to cost $41,500, and the auditor's office doesn't have the money in its budget to cover the costs, and may need to do a budget amendment later in the year.
The candidates brought in nearly $90,000 in contributions during the campaign.
Rogers raised $45,070 to Giddens’ $43,600.50, but Giddens had 213 individual contributors to Rogers 80 contributors.
