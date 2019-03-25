DES MOINES --- The purple tie works on multiple levels.
Eric Giddens was sworn in Monday as the newest Iowa state senator.
Giddens, a Democrat from Cedar Falls, won a March 19 special election for an Iowa Senate seat in a Cedar Valley district. He was sworn in Monday at the Iowa Capitol as the Senate gaveled in for its daily work.
Giddens took the oath of office while being watched by his wife, Kendra Wohlert, and his 13-year-old son Henry, and while wearing a purple tie. The color selection was intentional, Giddens said.
“I think that it has dual meanings. I am a supporter of UNI (the University of Northern Iowa),” Giddens said. “And it also represents the district that I live in. This is a purple district. I said it during the campaign: I’m here to represent everybody in that district --- Democrats, Republicans and no party. For me, this (tie) is another symbol of that.”
Active voter registration in the Senate’s 30th District breaks down to 32 percent Democrats, 30 percent Republicans and 38 percent no-party voters.
The seat came open earlier this year when Jeff Danielson resigned to become a lobbyist for the American Wind Energy Association.
Giddens, a former Cedar Falls school board member, defeated Republican former state legislator Walt Rogers and Libertarian Fred Perryman, both of Cedar Falls.
The final tally, as certified earlier Monday by the state’s executive council, was 7,611 votes for Giddens, 5,635 for Rogers and 143 for Perryman.
“It’s very exciting, it’s humbling, and it’s an honor to have the trust of my community, the Cedar Valley ... to represent them here in this building,” Giddens said. “It’s an exciting day.”
Giddens said he has been assigned the same committees on which Danielson served: education, state government, veterans, transportation and tax policy.
With Giddens sworn in, the Iowa Senate is once again full with 50 senators: 32 Republicans and 18 Democrats.
