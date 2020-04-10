Gatewell repair project spills over estimates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A project to maintain the city's flood control levees could cost a lot more than projected.

A single bid received on a sanitary sewer gatewell repair project came in some 35 percent more than expected and left surprised city officials searching for a cause.

"We are looking at the bids now and trying to understand why they came in that much over our estimate," said City Engineer Jamie Knutson.

Engineering estimates projected the work would cost about $4.6 million. But the lone bid from WRH Inc. of Amana was nearly $6.3 million.

The project was designed to refurbish 37 gatewells connected to sanitary sewers running under the Cedar River flood levees. The wells contain slide gates that can be lowered.

"The reason that the gates are there is that if there is a break in the sanitary sewer pipe on the wet side of the levee, we don’t want river water getting into the pipe and backing up into homes and businesses," Knutson said.

The city previously repaired storm sewer gatewells that prevent river water from backing up into the storm sewers when flood conditions occur.