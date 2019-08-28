{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — City of Waterloo offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. There will be no curbside garbage collection that day.

The make-up date will be Tuesday. Have garbage containers out by 6 a.m. that day for pickup.

For more information, call 291-4455.

