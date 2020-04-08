Gaming grants paused amid casino shutdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Gaming Association is suspending its grant application process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit agency lost its revenue stream March 16 when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all 19 of the state's casinos closed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

BHCGA executive board members voted Tuesday to put the application process on hold until further notice.

"The threat of COVID-19 has touched every corner of the world, and unfortunately Black Hawk County Gaming is no exception," the agency said on its website. "We are confident this is a temporary situation, and we look forward to when the world can heal from this virus and the economy can begin again to prosper."

The association holds the gaming license for the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo and receives 5.75 percent of the adjusted gross receipts to disburse for property tax relief, capital projects and charitable donations in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy and Tama counties.

Executive Director Beth Knipp said the board was starting its spring grant cycle when the pandemic hit the state and brought gaming operations to a halt.