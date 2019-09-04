WATERLOO — Plans for the new Riverside Skatepark appear to be fully funded.
The Black Hawk County Gaming Association has approved a $150,000 grant to complete the estimated $350,000 budget for the new skateboard park in Waterloo.
Waterloo City Council members Tuesday accepted the donation, which will help build a brand new facility near Joe Straub Memorial Field to replace the park destroyed by Cedar River flood waters three years ago.
Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said he will ask council members to approve a design contract next week.
“After that we’ll go to bid probably sometime in the winter or spring,” he added. “The plan is to have construction in the spring.”
The city previously received a $100,000 grant from the Otto Schoitz Foundation to join $75,000 in city bond funding earmarked for the project. Additional help is expected from fundraising activities conducted by the nonprofit CedarLoo Skateboard Association.
Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch completed a preliminary design for the skateboard park, which will be located out of the floodway near Park Road and Fairway Avenue, overlooking the Waterloo Boat House.
Skaters have been forced to use parks in Cedar Falls and Evansdale since the September 2016 flood. Many have found use of sidewalks and stairs at public buildings as well.
Huting said it’s possible the new park can be ready for use in 2020.
