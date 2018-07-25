WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gaming Association will consider 18 applications at its next meeting, after denying four.
The association met Monday to discuss the grant application applications from city and nonprofit organizations around Waterloo.
The highest amount requested was for $250,000 from the Cedar Falls Historical Society for an education and curatorial center.
A grand total of $1,715,654.84 worth of applications were considered.
Applications were denied from the Waterloo Police Department for $250,000 toward a police vehicle storage facility, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa for $15,076.60 for empowering a financially capable and career ready society, the Parkersburg Historical Society for $9,000 toward a historical home third floor dormer window renovation project and from the city of Elk Run Heights for $28,000 toward a city tractor.
