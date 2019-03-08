CEDAR FALLS — Nearly three quarters of a million dollars is coming to Cedar Falls for Main Street improvements.
The Black Hawk County Gaming Commission has awarded $870,000 in grants to seven projects, including $743,212 toward Cedar Falls streetscaping.
“Their award, for us, is just a great opportunity to further the city’s mission to keep downtown vibrant and the gaming association’s goal of projects that would assist to keep taxes lower,” said Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown. “We’re thrilled. It’s a great win-win.”
The streetscaping project will focus on decorative lighting, benches, trash receptacles and bike racks, which will be done in conjunction with the reconstruction of Second and Third streets between Main Street and Washington Street, according to Cedar Falls’ Capital Improvements Program.
The total cost for the project is $2.1 million. Construction on the streets is expected to begin this year.
Over the years, Cedar Falls has received several major monetary grants for its projects from the gaming association.
Last year it was awarded $50,000 for the Cedar Falls Pickleball Club. In 2017, Cedar Falls received $750,000 for its public safety building, and $250,000 was awarded for the Place to Play Playground park.
Other projects the gaming association approved:
- The City of Grundy Center received $37,000 for ergonomically designed chairs for its entertaining space
- The Project Flo Association was awarded $4,000 to help low income homeowners in Chickasaw County
- Vision to Learn was awarded $25,000 to provide 280 free eye exams and 225 free pairs of glasses for students
- Tri-County was awarded $11,313 to upgrade Lily’s Playground
- The Grout Museum was awarded $20,812 to replace the porch on the Russell House
- Family and Children’s Council was awarded $30,000 for its “Take Charge of Your Body” program
For 11 1/2 years the gaming association has awarded $46.9 million to 523 projects.
The Black Hawk County Gaming Commission has Iowa’s nonprofit gaming license for the Isle Casino and Hotel in Waterloo and receives 5.75 percent of the casino’s adjusted gross receipts and disburses grants for property capital projects and charitable donations in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy and Tama Counties, according to a news release.
A 16-person board of directors reviews the applications and announced the awards at its Feb. 18 meeting.
The awards are given out quarterly.
“It’s really a wonderful organization,” Brown said.
