Furloughs for city employees mulled as part of plan to lower Waterloo's tax rate

WATERLOO — Unpaid furloughs for city employees could be part of Waterloo’s plan to mitigate increasing tax rates.
The proposal was presented at a Monday work session with City Council members. It would mean all city staff — including police and fire — would need to take five unpaid days off work during the next fiscal year. The move would add to 120-day hiring delays for the city’s open positions.
Both measures would make for a $18.43 tax rate per $1,000 of taxable property value. That would mean a 2.38% tax increase for residential property owners, and a 0.05% reduction in taxes for commercial and industrial property owners. State rollbacks contribute to increased taxes for Iowa’s residential property owners, including those in Waterloo.
Those rates compare with the city’s original budget proposal published Monday, which calls for a $19.25 tax rate per $1,000 of taxable valuable, a 6.9% increase for residential property owners and a 4.37% increase for commercial and industrial property owners.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said the city would not expect its employees to take five consecutive furlough days during one pay period. Instead, employees would take off five days spread throughout the fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon asked whether the city could ensure that furloughs won’t result in more overtime from the police and fire departments. Michelle Weidner, the city’s chief financial officer, said more overtime cost would defeat the purpose or furloughs, so police and fire would need to ensure no extra staffing costs.
Councilman Dave Boesen asked whether funds from the CARES Act or the recently passed American Rescue Plan could eliminate the need for furloughs. Waterloo is slated to receive $31.24 million.
Hart and Weidner said the city is waiting to learn how it can use the funds. If the money can be used to offset revenue lost due to COVID-19, then Hart said furloughs would be off the table.
“This is just something we have to discuss and set, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen,” Boesen said.
The current fiscal year’s tax rate was $18.44 per $1,000 of taxable value. That amounted to a 1.7% increase for residential property owners, and a 5.08% increase for commercial and industrial property owners.
Weidner noted police and fire make up 80% of the city’s general operating budget. That includes costs for operations, pensions, programs, ambulance services and building inspections, among other items. Police and fire expenses are projected to total nearly $35 million in the coming fiscal year, according to the published budget.
“That makes it extremely difficult to make significant reductions in our budget if we don’t impact those budgets — and particularly if we keep increasing those budgets,” Weidner said.
Police and fire would get a 6.37% increase in tax funding. The police and fire budget would total nearly $31 million, adding more than $1.8 million compared with the current fiscal year.
Culture and recreation — which includes items like the public library, Grout Museum, Waterloo Center for the Arts, SportsPlex and Young Arena — takes up the next biggest chunk of the city’s budget. Those services would require $6.9 million in total tax askings for the coming fiscal year. That would be a 7.23% increase from the current fiscal year.
The budget anticipates a nearly 10% increase in personnel costs, amounting to about $3.5 million. That includes a $1.2 million reduction in the city’s use of its health insurance fund balance.
Retirement payouts make up nearly $97,000 in costs, and fire and police pension costs are more than $368,000. Health insurance for city employees is estimated to cost nearly $490,000. Nearly $21,700 is slated for four new firefighters to be hired under a federal grant program.
The personnel increase also entails more than $176,000 for an added city chief of staff. Mayor Quentin Hart said the role would help with day-to-day city administration.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said it is not the time for Waterloo to add the position. He said other departments need staffing help but are forgoing requests this fiscal year because of COVID-19. Morrissey said other Waterloo mayors took care of responsibilities without needing a chief of staff.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon said many of Iowa’s top cities have chiefs of staff or city administrators. She said someone who is effective in the position will save Waterloo more money than their cost in salary.
“We’ve gotten complex enough that I think it’s really difficult to ask just the mayor to be the overseer of all of these projects and programs and departments,” Juon said. “The mayor — not just Mayor Hart, but any mayor — needs to have additional administrative support to coordinate all of the many projects we’ve got going.”
The budget calls for a $1.8 million increase in the city’s contractual services and commodities, a 5.13% hike from the current fiscal year. That includes nearly $408,000 for the upcoming year to cover the recently approved Axon contract for the Waterloo Police Department. The city projects its added traffic camera revenue will cover Axon costs.
Weidner presented possible changes to the budget, which must be approved by the council. One of the reductions included lessening $78,000 in overtime pay for Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Another possible reduction would be to decrease city attorney legal fees by $40,000. More than $9,700 in retirement payout fees at the Waterloo Regional Airport could be avoided if one of the two eligible retirees stays in their position.
A more than $4,600 decrease in the city’s culture budget would reduce some part-time employee hours at facilities.
The proposed reductions — totaling nearly $2.4 million — would bring a tax rate of $18.92 per $1,000 of assessed value. That amounts to a 5.06% increase for residential property owners, and a 2.57% increase for commercial and industrial property owners.
If the city pursued proposed reductions and instituted a 120-day hiring delay — without pursuing unpaid furloughs — the tax rate would be $18.67 per $1,000 of assessed value. That would be a 3.67% increase for residential property owners, and a 1.22% increase for commercial and industrial property owners.
The 120-day hiring delays would begin July 1, but could affect vacant positions that department heads ask to fill prior to that date. Some hirings could be delayed for longer than the planned 120 days.
The council plans to meet Monday to discuss the budget. A public hearing to approve the budget is scheduled March 25. Waterloo is required to certify its budget by March 31 or risk having its property taxes set at the same amount as the current year.