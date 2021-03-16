Furloughs for city employees mulled as part of plan to lower Waterloo's tax rate

Councilman Dave Boesen asked whether funds from the CARES Act or the recently passed American Rescue Plan could eliminate the need for furloughs. Waterloo is slated to receive $31.24 million.

Hart and Weidner said the city is waiting to learn how it can use the funds. If the money can be used to offset revenue lost due to COVID-19, then Hart said furloughs would be off the table.

“This is just something we have to discuss and set, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen,” Boesen said.

The current fiscal year’s tax rate was $18.44 per $1,000 of taxable value. That amounted to a 1.7% increase for residential property owners, and a 5.08% increase for commercial and industrial property owners.

Weidner noted police and fire make up 80% of the city’s general operating budget. That includes costs for operations, pensions, programs, ambulance services and building inspections, among other items. Police and fire expenses are projected to total nearly $35 million in the coming fiscal year, according to the published budget.

“That makes it extremely difficult to make significant reductions in our budget if we don’t impact those budgets — and particularly if we keep increasing those budgets,” Weidner said.