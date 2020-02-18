'Funnel' deadline sparks Statehouse frenzy

DES MOINES — The legislative process kicked into high gear Monday as state lawmakers pushed to get priority bills through various committees in the House and Senate to beat an approaching deadline to keep issues alive this session.

Lawmakers, lobbyists and other interested parties bounced from one packed committee room to the next as 61 subcommittees met to decide what bills will survive beyond Friday.

“I was hopeful that we covered so many subcommittees last week that this would be a more-subdued funnel week than usual,” said Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig. “Turns out I was completely wrong,”

Non-money and policy bills must pass at least one standing committee in either chamber to remain eligible for debate. Budget, tax policy and a few other categories are exempt from the “funnel” deadline, which technically will be Thursday since lawmakers generally do not meet on Fridays.

Committees on both sides of the aisle had a hectic schedule Monday. They took a forced break for about a half-hour when sirens blared throughout the Capitol building around 2:30 p.m. and meetings briefly were interrupted for evacuation.