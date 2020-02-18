'Funnel' deadline sparks Statehouse frenzy

DES MOINES — The legislative process kicked into high gear Monday as state lawmakers pushed to get priority bills through various committees in the House and Senate to beat an approaching deadline to keep issues alive this session.
Lawmakers, lobbyists and other interested parties bounced from one packed committee room to the next as 61 subcommittees met to decide what bills will survive beyond Friday.
“I was hopeful that we covered so many subcommittees last week that this would be a more-subdued funnel week than usual,” said Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig. “Turns out I was completely wrong,”
Non-money and policy bills must pass at least one standing committee in either chamber to remain eligible for debate. Budget, tax policy and a few other categories are exempt from the “funnel” deadline, which technically will be Thursday since lawmakers generally do not meet on Fridays.
Committees on both sides of the aisle had a hectic schedule Monday. They took a forced break for about a half-hour when sirens blared throughout the Capitol building around 2:30 p.m. and meetings briefly were interrupted for evacuation.
The alarms, triggered by smoke from a closed vent in the cafeteria, meant less time for majority Republicans to pass bills with which Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, did not always agree, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m hoping we have more false fire alarms and less damage done to the state,” he said. “It’s one of the few times that false fire alarms are good for the state.”
Meanwhile, subcommittees moved forward with bills to:
- Put a $250,000 “hard cap” on non-economic damage awards that could be recovered against a health care provider in a medical malpractices lawsuit.
- Create a new criminal offense for food operations trespass.
- Pay college athletes.
- Seal divorce records in certain circumstances.
- Provide a two-cent-per-gallon incentive for E15 renewable fuel purchases at Iowa pumps.
“I definitely feel that this year is far busier than last year,” said Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel. “... Definitely people are feeling the pressure to get these bills done and get them ready for the committee process this week.”
Legislative crunchtime brought a large group of banner-waving Iowans to the Statehouse rotunda to rally for legislation that would restore voting eligibility to tens of thousands of Iowans who cannot vote because of a felony conviction.
The approaching deadline signals the end of the line for a good share of the nearly 660 bills filed heading into Monday — with most casualties being ideas introduced by minority Democrats.
In a bit of a surprise, the Senate Education Committee took up a bill filed last year that failed to reach the governor’s desk to eliminate the diversity plans for five Iowa school districts: Davenport, Des Moines, Postville, Waterloo and West Liberty.
Senate File 199, which passed 8-7, would allow open enrollment for students in affected school districts whose requests previously had been denied in districts under voluntary diversity plans.