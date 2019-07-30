WATERLOO — The historic Dunsmore House has only grown older since the city rescued it from the wrecking ball seven years ago.
But efforts to restore the rustic limestone structure on the corner of U.S. Highway 63 and Conger Street may be gaining new life after the city earmarked $80,000 in bond funds for the property in this year’s budget.
“I really don’t know what we’re going to do with it,” conceded Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “But it is a concern to leave it in the condition it’s in now.”
The two-story house addressed as 902 Logan Ave. is believed to be the oldest remaining limestone residence in the city and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
Built in 1866 by English immigrant stonemason Thomas Chadwick using limestone from a small quarry near the present site of UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, the house is named after John Dunsmore, an employee of the Illinois Central Railroad who bought it in 1873.
City Council members voted 4-3 in August 2012 to buy the house for $35,000 after learning private buyers were intending to tear it down to build a convenience store. Opponents at the time feared the structure would simply sit unused while taxpayers were burdened with maintenance costs.
A fence around the property was removed and the city has continued to mow the yard and clean snow off the sidewalk. But former Councilman Ron Welper’s dream to fix up the house as a museum never transpired.
“I think about it every time I go past it, which is quite often,” said Welper, who left office in 2017. “It’s got a heck of a location there on 63. The exposure is fantastic.”
Welper had lined up contractors willing to help restore the house. Leadership at the African-American Historical and Cultural Museum had expressed interest in operating the site as part of its museum but never had funding to help, he said.
Anderson doesn’t believe the Dunsmore House has a future as a tourist stop.
“I wasn’t getting any traction from anybody as far as running it as a museum,” he said.
The property isn’t large enough to serve as a museum on its own, and neither the Grout Museum District nor the AAHCM are close enough to oversee the operation as an adjunct of their operations.
An effort to utilize the building as a museum in the past ultimately failed.
The Bicentennial Commission of Black Hawk County purchased it in 1974 for use as a living history museum. The foundation was repaired but the museum never opened.
The city acquired the house in 1991 and made $50,000 of structural improvements, including a new roof, before donating it to the Waterloo Art Association as a potential art gallery in 1995. The WAA disbanded in 2003 and sold the house to private owners.
“It was built as a single-family home, and it’s in a primarily residential neighborhood,” Anderson said. “My thought is it should become a nice historic home in the community.”
But he emphasized the city’s policy makers haven’t made any decision yet on how to proceed.
