OSAGE — A request was made to the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors for the possible funding of an assisted living facility in St. Ansgar.
Two St. Ansgar residents, Emily Moore and Lori Mayer, requested supervisors provide tax increment financing funds to be used for a 10-unit assisted living facility.
The two said they had recently conducted a survey that found approximately 60 percent of the respondents said there was a need for additional assisted living in the county. Approximately 90 percent of respondents said St. Ansgar needed an assisted living facility or an independent living facility.
“It would put 10 houses back on the market,” Moore said. “It would cost $150,000 to construct a single unit. We are asking for $500,000 from TIF which would equate to $50,000 towards each unit.”
Moore said it would be a nonprofit facility, located east of Good Samaritan in St. Ansgar. By being nonprofit, it would make the facility more affordable for residents. The projected monthly rental cost would be $3,500 a month.
“My mother conducted her own survey,” Mayer said. “She discovered there are over 90 widows living alone in homes as well as over 10 widowers.”
Moore said they already had three people interested if it were located in St. Ansgar and they wouldn’t have to move. The long-term plan would include an independent living facility.
“Rather than the $250,000 houses the millennials can’t afford, it would free up some of the lower-cost houses for purchasing,” said Mitchell County Supervisor Stan Walk. “It’s a good use of TIF. You want affordable housing for the young people. This is a good way to go about it.”
Construction of a new assisted living facility would create a handful of jobs, qualifying the project for economic development aid.
“It sounds like a wonderful idea,” said Mitchell County Supervisor Steve Smolik. “But Faith Home and Apple Valley built their facilities with private funds. I’m not saying that’s wrong, but we have to consider how people will feel about doling out more TIF funds.”
Moore told supervisors Good Samaritan is on a building freeze, which was the reason it could not undertake the project.
“They have agreed to provide food services so we wouldn’t have to build a commercial kitchen,” Moore said, “and we would be building a walkway between the assisted living facility and Good Samaritan.”
Moore stated the current assisted living facilities were full with waiting lists, which has made it difficult for people to get into them.
“That’s more reason for more private ones to be built,” Smolik said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.