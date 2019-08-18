CEDAR FALLS — The City Council is being asked to support an agreement that identifies grant funding to cover a portion of an estimated $7.62 million Main Street reconstruction project.
Design of the project from West Sixth Street to Seerley Boulevard is planned for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020. It includes the removal and replacement of the existing pavement.
The project was first discussed in 2016 and 2017, stirring controversy over possibilities of a narrower street, roundabouts and bike lanes. Eventually, it was delayed over funding for the design work.
Funding sources being considered by the council relate to the project’s actual construction. The agreement would include $1.5 million in surface transportation block grant funds from the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments with a minimum local match of $375,000. Remaining dollars for the project would be provided through general obligation bonds and local option sales tax revenues.
The council will also hold three public hearings followed by possible approval of the related proposals. They include:
- Voluntary annexation of seven residential properties plus a large parcel owned by Cedar Falls at the southwest corner of the city. Six of the residential properties, each totaling 1.41-2.85 acres, are north of the Cedar Falls Industrial Park along Viking Road. The other is Dennis and Linda Nebbe’s 21.13-acre home and Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project grounds at Viking and South Union roads. In between and to the south of the Nebbe property is 209 acres of city of Cedar Falls-owned land that would allow for expansion of the industrial park.
- A private development agreement that would give 1.25 acres along West Viking Road in the industrial park to Strickler Properties. The company would build a 6,000 square foot office and storage facility, relocating from its 3,800 square foot facility downtown.
- $264,000 in renovations at Peter Melendy Park involving installation of brick pavers, sidewalk removal, tree plantings and sodding. The project would be funded through tax-increment financing revenues. Minimum assessed value of the completed project would be $721,675, including $640,000 for the building.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
