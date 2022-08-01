Frustrations over park plans in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A City Council resolution to match millions of dollars frustrated multiple residents Monday.

The city’s leisure services dspartment applied to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for a $1 million grant for the projects at Gates and Byrnes Parks. The state agency requires the city to commit $4.5 million to the project. The money would be paid for through bonds over the next two years. All councilors voted yes, except Nia Wilder.

The hour-long discussion was prompted by four community members voicing their concerns over the plan.

The item was removed from the rest of the consent agenda after resident Aaron Roberts said hundreds of people signed a petition that they did not want the current plan for Gates Park, and would rather have a pool. Roberts left the meeting despite requests from the council to stay.

Currently, the park is expected to be fully made-over with a splash pad, inclusive playground, basketball courts, amphitheater and sculpture garden. It currently has a 40-year old pool that will be completely gutted.

Byrnes Park will keep its pool, but it will be redone with a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, a zero-depth entry play pool, a slide, new bathhouses and concessions. Work at each park is expected to cost at least $8 million.

One woman who lives near Gates Park said she is tired of her taxpayer dollars going to the other side of the city.

“I want my tax dollars to be visible for my family, my grandchildren to see the beauty on our side,” said the woman, who didn't give her full name. “You need to look at this mess again.”

She also said the outside of the park resembles a prison, due to the retaining flood wall. Mayor Quentin Hart said he agrees about the wall, but it is required by the federal government. He said without it, everyone would have to pay for flood insurance.

Hart referred to a PowerPoint presentation by the leisure services department showing the plans would transform the outside of Gates by adding art, a name plate and a bench.

Another resident, Sophia Mays, seconded Aaron Roberts sentiments, saying there was not enough community involvement.

“People didn’t know what was going on, so it hit people like that,” Mays said, referring to when people found out about the plans. “People in the community do not know what’s going on and people need to be informed by the City Council, mayor and the rest of you guys. It’s a serious issue.”

Hart referenced the PowerPoint again, noting there had been at least five opportunities for the public to speak on the issue. Roberts said he made his own petition since a door-to-door survey didn’t capture the true feelings. Councilors said there was no door-to-door survey, but rather a virtual one with 1,000 participants.

Councilor Jerome Amos Jr. also said he tried to get in touch with Roberts after he reached out, but said Roberts didn’t answer.

After hearing the public’s concerns, Wilder asked leisure services director Paul Huting if the master plans could be re-thought.

Huting said $8.5 million in grants had already been written with the current renderings. He noted a pool could be added at a later date if the Gates Park plans were expanded.

Councilor Dave Boesen, who is the liaison for the leisure services department, said there would be a free shuttle running between Byrnes and Gates parks so people anywhere in the city could visit either facility.