Frustrated by high energy bills, customers start venting to CFU

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities is getting calls from frustrated customers about higher utility bills caused by February’s deep freeze.
And it’s bracing for more.
CFU has received “quite a few questions and phone calls” since customers received utility bills late last week, Mike Litterer, director of customer service and business development at CFU, told the board of trustees Wednesday.
Most customers want to know how much their bill will go up and for how long.
“Most of them are accepting of it, but the reaction is, ‘Wow, that’s really high,’” he said. “They don’t know how their gas costs can be so high.”
The board in March raised residential bills by an average of $45 per month for the next 12 months and electric bills by $75 for the next two months. Industrial customers also are seeing increases. The hikes are needed after prices CFU paid soared in February.
It came after extraordinarily cold temperatures extended over a large swath of the country for days, plunging parts of Texas into dayslong blackouts and affecting natural gas production significantly. Utilities across the country paid extremely high prices for natural gas for a time as a result.
“A few people are really upset,” Litterer said. “(They’re asking,) ‘What are we going to do to prevent this?’”
Though CFU can and sometimes does buy gas months or even years in advance to lock in prices, it is always “a hedge and a risk” to do so, said General Manager Steve Bernard. The bigger issue — which caused the bigger bills — is daily gas prices, which are set by the energy markets.
Support Local Journalism
“How does the marketplace prevent this type of event from happening again?” Bernard said.
The municipal utility has been lobbying state representatives to pressure Gov. Kim Reynolds for a disaster declaration, which would free up the attorney general to investigate the high prices. Though most gas utilities in the state signed a letter asking for an investigation, it didn’t seem likely, said Bernard.
There is also a push for a federal investigation into potential price gouging, though it was unclear if any laws were violated.
“We are essentially in a waiting game on those types of federal interventions and potential investigations,” Bernard said.
Though customers were upset by the high prices, trustee Dick McAlister noted it was lucky CFU didn’t experience a gas shortage during the subfreezing temperatures.
“It’s high, but fortunately we were able to secure gas to keep everybody’s furnaces running,” he said.
Those with questions or who need help paying their bills can call CFU customer service at (319) 268-5281.
