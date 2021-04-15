Frustrated by high energy bills, customers start venting to CFU

Though CFU can and sometimes does buy gas months or even years in advance to lock in prices, it is always “a hedge and a risk” to do so, said General Manager Steve Bernard. The bigger issue — which caused the bigger bills — is daily gas prices, which are set by the energy markets.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“How does the marketplace prevent this type of event from happening again?” Bernard said.

The municipal utility has been lobbying state representatives to pressure Gov. Kim Reynolds for a disaster declaration, which would free up the attorney general to investigate the high prices. Though most gas utilities in the state signed a letter asking for an investigation, it didn’t seem likely, said Bernard.

There is also a push for a federal investigation into potential price gouging, though it was unclear if any laws were violated.

“We are essentially in a waiting game on those types of federal interventions and potential investigations,” Bernard said.

Though customers were upset by the high prices, trustee Dick McAlister noted it was lucky CFU didn’t experience a gas shortage during the subfreezing temperatures.

“It’s high, but fortunately we were able to secure gas to keep everybody’s furnaces running,” he said.