WATERLOO -- The city's traffic cameras caught nearly 20,000 vehicles speeding or running red lights and generated more than $900,000 in fine revenue in one year.
More than half of the motorists mailed citations under the automated traffic enforcement program were traveling on state highways, including 5,000 drivers nabbed for speeding in the hottest zone on U.S. Highway 20.
"It's more than I expected," said Police Chief Dan Trelka, who implemented the program with City Council approval over the past two years. "But the bottom line is: I have no doubt that Waterloo's roads are safer because of this program."
The Courier examined citations issued during the year ending Nov. 1, 2019, including fixed cameras at seven locations, hand-held speed cameras operated by police officers, and a Jeep outfitted with cameras and parked throughout the community to catch speeders.
Records provided by the police department show 19,915 citations were issued during that 12-month period, including close to 17,000 for speed violations and nearly 3,000 for running red lights.
The program didn't hit full swing until April, when the fixed cameras set up to catch vehicles going through red lights were also authorized to issue speeding citations.
While the volume of citations may have been higher than Trelka expected, it pales in comparison to a similar system in Cedar Rapids. Records show Cedar Rapids issued more than 26,000 speeding citations in just the month of July this year, fueled primarily by fixed cameras on Interstate 380.
Automated traffic enforcement programs are growing in popularity in Iowa communities, where city leaders contend the cameras set up to catch traffic violations improve roadway safety and free up law enforcement officers to focus on other criminal activity.
Opponents of the programs contend the cameras are simply a way to generate revenue to balance local government budgets and unfairly penalize a vehicle's owner who many not have been driving at the time of a violation.
Efforts in the Iowa Legislature to scale back local governments' ability to use the traffic cameras fizzled during the past three sessions. Cities using the systems have also been winning in the courts.
The Iowa Supreme Court in April 2018 blocked the Iowa Department of Transportation from ordering cities to shut off cameras on state highways. The high court ruled in a class action lawsuit in January that the speed cameras in Cedar Rapids did not violate a driver's right to due process.
Waterloo City Council members voted in August 2017 to authorize the local program and hire Sensys Gatso USA, of Beverly, Mass., to supply, install, maintain and operate the camera system in exchange for a cut of the revenue.
The mobile speed units went into operation in November 2017, and the fixed-intersection cameras went live a year later.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs cast the only vote against the program in 2017, voicing concerns about the cameras hurting local businesses. But he is now a supporter.
"I do believe that we went about that in a very reasonable manner, and Chief Trelka has enforced it with a very sensible approach," Jacobs said. "There's been quite a bit of leeway provided to people, and residents have had a chance to state their case.
"It didn't trample on people's rights," he added. "I think it actually slowed traffic down a little bit."
Trelka said crash data from the intersections with red-light cameras has shown improvement.
"I was shocked how much they went down; right around 50 percent," he said. "It amazed me. I was expecting a reduction but not that significant."
Trelka believes the system in Waterloo is fair both in terms of the leeway granted for speeding violations and the fine levels.
"Based on our socio-economics in Waterloo, I came up with what I thought was a fair and equitable amount for fines," he said. "It's important for us to know our city. We don't have it set too tight. We're giving you a lot of room."
Speeding citations under the program range from $75 for a vehicle going 15 mph over the posted limit to $200 for those going more than 20 mph over the limit. The fine for running a red light is $75. None of those violations count against a person's state driving record, so they don't jeopardize a person's driver's license or insurance status.
Both Cedar Rapids, which also uses Sensys Gatso as the vendor, and Davenport publicly state on their websites that traffic cameras do not issue speeding tickets unless a vehicle is caught going at least 12 mph over the limit.
Trelka said Waterloo's policy is similar but declined to say exactly what the threshold was for a citation. He did note officers sometimes set a tighter limit on the Jeep enforcement vehicle based on its location.
The fixed cameras set up at signalized intersections operate around the clock and are responsible for more than half the citations issued during the last year.
The busiest fixed cameras include Broadway and Parker streets, which caught 3,256 speeders and 191 people running red lights last year, and the two intersections of U.S. Highway 218 and 11th Street, which racked up 2,554 speeding citations and 585 red-light violations.
Cameras at U.S. Highway 63 and Ridgeway Avenue, once the most dangerous intersection in Waterloo based on crash data, only caught 117 speeders but captured 1,212 motorists going through red lights.
Tickets issued by the mobile hand-held speed cameras and Jeep, which was nicknamed Rambo, indicate locations where law enforcement believes there are problems with speeding and also where residents and neighborhood groups have requested a presence.
U.S. Highway 20 around the Ansborough Avenue interchange saw Rambo and officers photograph 5,006 speeders, or more than a fourth of the citations, last year.
"The troopers have been helping us out there too," Trelka said. "It's like shooting fish in a barrel. People fly through there and we've got to keep that under control."
U.S. Highway 218 from the downtown area to the Cedar Falls city limits has also been a common haunt for Rambo. More than 1,000 motorists got speeding citations there in the last year.
Other popular spots for automated enforcement include the downtown Fifth and Sixth street bridges over the Cedar River, Ansborough Avenue near the Irv Warren Golf Course, Dubuque Road at Wyoming Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just east of downtown, and the neighborhood around Fred Becker Elementary School.
Many local residents have become familiar with those locations. A Facebook group called "Where's Rambo?" was set up to track the daily location of local speed enforcement.
Sensys Gatso maintains and operates the equipment. Employees with the firm review the photographic and video evidence captured by the cameras. Suspected violations then go to the city where a police officer reviews the evidence and signs off on having Sensys Gatso mail a citation to the registered owner of the vehicle.
Trelka said the city rarely finds problems with the system, although a few suspected violations were dropped due to issues where a small vehicle was cited based on the speed of a truck blowing by it or when a license plate was misread by a Sensys Gatso employee.
Vehicle owners are allowed to appeal the citations through the police department.
"I was doing 30 to 40 (appeals) a month," Trelka said. "The standard I was using was the police office standing at the (vehicle) door."
While Trelka said he upheld 60 to 70 percent of the citations he did drop some where motorists proved they were on a medical or other emergency. He noted he halved the fine for a low-income veteran who pleaded hardship and had an otherwise clean driving record.
Trelka, who is retiring this month, has handed the appeal duties off to a couple of sergeants who are "a little more rigid than I was" in upholding the citations.
Records from the city's finance department show paid automated traffic enforcement citations during the year ending Nov. 1, 2019, generated $914,201. About $543,069 went into city coffers while $371,132 went to Sensys Gatso, which receives $36 from each paid citation to cover its cost of supplying and operating the system.
The City Council initially passed a resolution saying the revenue would be held for a full year and used in the next year's budget for "property tax relief." However, council members backtracked on the plan this year when $240,000 in revenue was used early to plug a budget shortfall due to higher-than-expected wage increases negotiated with city unions.
There was significant debate when Waterloo adopted the automated traffic enforcement program about whether vehicle owners were truly obligated to pay the fines because it is not legal to report unpaid amounts to credit ratings agencies.
The city also is unable to put holds on registration renewals for vehicles based on unpaid traffic camera citations. It is able to hold up registrations for unpaid parking tickets, which are similar citations issued to the owner and not necessarily driver of a vehicle.
Records show roughly 60 percent of the citations mailed by Sensys Gatso are being paid currently. But Trelka expects the payment rates will increase soon.
The city adopted a "chronic nuisance vehicle" ordinance last year which will result in a municipal infraction ticket being issued in person by a police officer to vehicle owners cited three times in one year by a traffic camera. That is handled through the court system and carries higher fines.
Trelka said the city has also started using the state income offset program to collect unpaid traffic camera fines. That program allows the city to put a hold on any state payments — including income tax returns and gaming winnings, for example — until a person settles unpaid balances with the city.
While there are no current plans for the city to add additional camera locations, Trelka said it may be necessary to shift the enforcement zones in the future based on crash data and changes in traffic patterns.
"My vision in implementing this program — with fixed cameras, moving cameras, the hand-held cameras — was to have people driving in our city and constantly be wondering where that thing is today," he said. "I want them to think, 'I better check and see what the speed limit is.'"
