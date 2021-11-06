From Washburn lagoon upgrades to digitizing books, Black Hawk Co. approves first phase of federal dollars

WATERLOO — The county tapped a small fraction of nearly $25.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds it’s received to get started on some much-needed projects.

Black Hawk County Supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to fund all projects county department heads would like to see completed within the next year, with the exception of requests from the public health department due to questions about whether its entire vehicle fleet needs to be replaced.

If all projects had been approved, the cost would have been just under $2.3 million, or 8.9% of the total amount the county is receiving, said James Perry, finance director.

“We have a lot of room in there for the extremely large projects,” Perry told the board.

Projects included in the first phase are $168,500 for dredging, repairs and upgrades at the Washburn lagoon, which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says must be done and which would otherwise raise Washburn residents’ user fees dramatically.

The county owns the system of grinder pumps and lagoon and hires a contractor to operate it. Customers in the unincorporated community south of Waterloo support the costs with user fees.

“I think this is a perfect example of what this funding should be used for,” said chair Dan Trelka. Perry noted the repairs should get the lagoon through “the next 30 years.”

The veterans affairs office will receive $54,000 for a shelter behind its new offices in the Pinecrest building. The jail’s clothing washer and dryer will be replaced at a cost of around $20,000 each, while digitizing the books from the auditor’s office will run around $85,000.

The courthouse will replace its X-ray machine and metal detector for $82,000 and upgrade its phones for $70,000. The maintenance department will add three additional bays at a cost of $200,000, and Pinecrest will receive a half-million dollars to upgrade the HVAC system.

Supervisors tabled the health department’s request over questions of whether to spend $800,000 upgrading its fleet of vehicles, some of which supervisors speculated might not be that old.

“I think we need to come to some sort of criteria that we don’t rotate cars out that have 90,000 miles on it,” said Supervisor Tom Little.

All of the approved projects will be added to a budget amendment for this fiscal year, supervisors said, while other projects will be added to the fiscal year 2023 budget and beyond. ARP funding needs to be allocated by December 2024 per federal guidelines.

A space needs assessment, not done since 1995, is also part of phase one at a cost of $125,000. It’s designed to prioritize projects for phase two of the funding, which could include larger infrastructure projects, supervisors said.

“The nice part of that is it will, just like 1995, lay out phases we can go on. They are going to know our timeline and the budgeted dollars,” Perry said. “That study is going to lay out everything for us in a nice little bow.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.