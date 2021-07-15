Friendship Village wants to build pickleball courts, add parking at Bontrager Park

WATERLOO — A plan to add pickleball courts and more parking to a city park that will be constructed and paid for by a nearby long-term care facility is one step closer to approval.

The Waterloo Leisure Services Commission unanimously recommended a 75-year lease agreement with Friends of Faith Retirement Homes Inc., which operates Friendship Village at 660 Park Lane.

Friendship Village will pay the city $10 for the lease, which will run through Dec. 31, 2096. The City Council will vote Monday to set a public hearing on the matter for Aug. 2.

The long-term deal will allow Friendship Village to lease a 2.13-acre portion of next-door western Bontrager Park in order to manage its storm water detention, construct up to three pickleball courts and add a 100-stall parking lot, according to city documents.

The agreement specifies Friendship Village will keep the property “open and available to the public except by advance approval of the leisure services director.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}