Friendship Village wants to build pickleball courts, add parking at Bontrager Park
Friendship Village wants to build pickleball courts, add parking at Bontrager Park

Paul Huting

Paul Huting (2014)

WATERLOO — A plan to add pickleball courts and more parking to a city park that will be constructed and paid for by a nearby long-term care facility is one step closer to approval.

The Waterloo Leisure Services Commission unanimously recommended a 75-year lease agreement with Friends of Faith Retirement Homes Inc., which operates Friendship Village at 660 Park Lane.

Friendship Village will pay the city $10 for the lease, which will run through Dec. 31, 2096. The City Council will vote Monday to set a public hearing on the matter for Aug. 2.

The long-term deal will allow Friendship Village to lease a 2.13-acre portion of next-door western Bontrager Park in order to manage its storm water detention, construct up to three pickleball courts and add a 100-stall parking lot, according to city documents.

Construction plan for western Bontrager Park by Friends of Faith Retirement Homes Inc.

The construction plan for stormwater retention, parking and pickleball courts in a 2.13-acre portion of western Bontrager Park as presented by Friends of Faith Retirement Homes Inc., owner of Friendship Village, at the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission meeting July 13, 2021.

The agreement specifies Friendship Village will keep the property “open and available to the public except by advance approval of the leisure services director.”

“Obviously, they’ll have instances where they’ll need to have exclusive use” of the property, Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said at the commission’s board meeting Tuesday. “But I think we’re kind of getting the best of both worlds: We’re maintaining the park property but also improving it with pickleball and grading it.”

Friendship Village is otherwise “landlocked” at its location, said Friends of Faith attorney Michael Young, and the Bontrager agreement came after years of discussions with the city and neighbors nearby about how to best expand.

Location of long-term lease of Bontrager Park by Friends of Faith Retirement Homes Inc.

The location in Bontrager Park where Friends of Faith Retirement Homes Inc. plans to construct stormwater retention, parking and pickleball courts as presented at the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission meeting July 13, 2021.

“We do like to see this as infill, and we do appreciate you’re not abandoning the area,” said Adrienne Miller, the city’s economic development specialist. “The taxable impact is going to be pretty large and significant. We do see this as a very positive project for the city.”

Young said Friendship Village expects to spend a little over a half a million dollars on renovations to the park, including around $50,000 on pickleball courts.

“We really think this will be kind of a win-win-win situation for Friendship Village, for the community and for the neighborhood around it,” Young said. “When it’s all built out, we think it will really improve that area.”

