WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley’s newest legislators have returned home with more experience and knowledge after their first session.
Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, elected during a special election in March, and Rep. Dave Williams, D-Cedar Falls, are looking forward to meeting with their constituents between now and the next legislative session in 2020.
“What I hope to do is set small groups and small coffees and be able to get more input and discussion going,” Williams said.
Williams was humbled by his experiences at the Capitol.
Driving back to Cedar Falls, he would think about the thousands of people he represents in his district, and it would compel him to make sure his voice was heard, but he found it difficult as a member of the minority party, Williams said.
“It takes time to build relationships,” Williams said.
Giddens found himself in a unique situation because of the special election. He only was in Des Moines the last five weeks of the legislative session.
“I had a lot to learn really quickly,” Giddens said. “I’ve got a lot more to learn yet.”
Regardless, it was exciting for both men to be in the middle of the process, they said.
Both opposed a bill that would have let electric utilities charge new fees to customers with solar panels for access to power lines.
“Even though I was not assigned to the bill, I have some background there and that worked in our advantage,” Williams said. “The (Cedar) Valley is not in favor of that bill because what it did was it allowed utilities to corner the market. That’s not good for Iowa or the district.”
Giddens and Williams both previously served on the Cedar Falls Board of Education and both say education is a priority.
“This year maybe we bent the curve a little bit. For example, the K-12 funding was 2%,” Williams said about the increased percentage for K-12 funding. He also wants to see more funding for universities and colleges in the state.
“One thing that really puzzles me is our district, House District 60, is not in as bad a shape as the rural district that’s shrinking in size,” Williams said. Giddens also wants more funding for education.
“It’s not just public education, we need to fund our private liberal arts colleges through state government support,” Giddens said. “It’s education across the board that needs to be fully funded.”
Both oppose the privatization of Medicaid.
Health care was a big issue for Giddens and Williams, and they hope to generate bipartisan support for changes next session.
“The MCOs are dropping like flies,” Giddens said. “It’s a mess.”
A law creating a children’s mental health system was passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, but both lawmakers say more needs to be done.
“It was a baby step,” Williams said.
Many of the things Giddens was most passionate about did come up during his time in the session.
“I’m passionate about energy and climate issues, but those things with the (Republican) leadership we have right now are not priorities,” Giddens said. Other veteran Cedar Valley legislators helped Giddens and Williams feel at home when they got to the Capitol.
“I went in there looking to build relationships,” Williams said. “I worked hard and I asked a lot of questions and I listened when I wasn’t asking questions.”
