Frein calls for continued citizen engagement in Cedar Falls council bid

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s use of public safety officers has generated a lot of controversy — and resulted in more people paying attention to local government.
T.J. Frein, a candidate for a City Council at-large seat in the March 24 special election, would like to see residents as involved on every issue. He believes the PSO issue could be the springboard for a more engaged citizenry.
“Regardless of where people stand on the public safety issue, I hope the engagement and dialogue translates into other things,” he said. Public safety officers are cross trained to perform both police and firefighter duties.
Frein, a Waterloo police officer, is one of five candidates vying for the position vacated when Rob Green became mayor. The council made an appointment to fill the seat, but residents petitioned for the special election.
The 31-year-old says “I 100% support the firefighters and the police” in Cedar Falls and he doesn’t believe the public safety model is sustainable. “I believe we are putting an unnecessary added stress on our employees,” said Frein. “For this reason, I would vote against continued implementation.”
If elected, he would request a work session where public safety department staff could freely speak about the program’s pros and cons without fear of retaliation. Frein also advocates for five-, 10- and 15-year plans for the department.
“I believe in an open and honest city government that is truly accountable to the citizens of Cedar Falls,” he said.
Another concern relates to encouraging development in the northern part of the city and its industrial park as part of an effort to expand the property tax base. “By adding to the tax base, we will be able to keep our tax asking low,” said Frein.
Future upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant is an issue that he is thinking about, as well, including the possibility of a regional plant. He would like to explore whether such an approach would be more sustainable.
Moving forward on those and other issues will mean “listening to the citizens to understand, not listening to respond,” said Frein. He expressed hope that people will continue to engage elected officials and city staff with their concerns. “As a council member, I will help facilitate that conversation.”