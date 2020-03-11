Frein calls for continued citizen engagement in Cedar Falls council bid

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s use of public safety officers has generated a lot of controversy — and resulted in more people paying attention to local government.

T.J. Frein, a candidate for a City Council at-large seat in the March 24 special election, would like to see residents as involved on every issue. He believes the PSO issue could be the springboard for a more engaged citizenry.

“Regardless of where people stand on the public safety issue, I hope the engagement and dialogue translates into other things,” he said. Public safety officers are cross trained to perform both police and firefighter duties.

Frein, a Waterloo police officer, is one of five candidates vying for the position vacated when Rob Green became mayor. The council made an appointment to fill the seat, but residents petitioned for the special election.

The 31-year-old says “I 100% support the firefighters and the police” in Cedar Falls and he doesn’t believe the public safety model is sustainable. “I believe we are putting an unnecessary added stress on our employees,” said Frein. “For this reason, I would vote against continued implementation.”