WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department will be testing private wells at no cost this fall.
A county sanitarian will be collecting water samples to be tested for certain forms of bacteria, nitrites, arsenic and manganese at the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa.
During the months of October and November, the sanitarian may also ask permission to collect an additional sample to test for other unspecified contaminants. Results will be sent to you by the county sanitarian.
For more information, contact Eric Heinen or Jared Parmater at 291-2413 or email publichealth@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Additional information about the Iowa Private Well Program is available online at iowawell.org or by contacting the State Hygienic Laboratory at (319) 467-4503 or emailing shl-gtc@uiowa.edu.
