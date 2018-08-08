DES MOINES — A bipartisan farm group critical of President Trump’s tariffs said Wednesday it is launching an $800,000 advertising campaign in several states, including Iowa and Illinois.
It also will be at the Iowa State Fair, which begins today.
Farmers for Free Trade, which is chaired by former U.S. Sens. Max Baucus, a Montana Democrat, and Richard Lugar, an Indiana Republican, said the ad campaign will include radio, television and print advertising to run in 10 Midwest states.
“These ads will speak to American farmers who are watching the value of their hard work decrease every day as tariffs force the price of their crops and livestock downward,” Sara Lilygren, president for the Farmers for Free Trade board, said in a statement Wednesday.
Farmers for Free Trade is an issues advocacy group that has the backing of organizations like the American Farm Bureau and the American Soybean Association.
Its TV ads will run in the Cedar Rapids and Des Moines television markets. The radio ads will air on multiple stations across the state, including in the Quad-City area.
The tariff issue has been a controversial one in the Midwest.
President Donald Trump has launched a range of tariffs on products from China, as well as traditional allies like the European Union, Canada and Mexico.
The president has argued the tariffs will force a renegotiation of trade deals. However, the tariffs have led to retaliatory duties on U.S. exports, including American farm products.
The Trump administration last month announced a one-time aid package of up to $12 billion to help offset losses for farmers. But critics of the White House’s policies say the trade war will end up damaging long-term alliances, as well as hurt the bottom lines of producers and other businesses across the country.
At the State Fair, the Farmers for Free Trade group also plans to sign up supporters for their cause, hand out buttons and have people sign a banner supporting free trade.
The group also will be collecting testimonials from farmers affected by the trade conflict.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.