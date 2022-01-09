'Free quarterly political piece' removed from Cedar Falls-funded news publication

CEDAR FALLS – An October complaint by a former longtime council member to the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board, while eventually dismissed, pushed Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green to pull the “Mayor’s Corner” column from future “Currents,” a city-funded news publication.

The mayor was running for re-election to his second term at the time of the complaint, and said in communication with the former city official that he shared qualms about the column, calling it a “free quarterly political piece.”

Green announced on Facebook last week that the “Mayor’s Corner,” which was not a new addition to the publication, would be replaced with basic information about the seven city councilors, like how to contact them.

The Currents magazine – with each of its 16 to 20 pages being slightly bigger than a standard 8-1/2 by 11 inch sheet of paper — is created and disseminated to residents each season using thousands in taxpayer dollars.

“Last month, I learned that the ‘Mayor’s Corner’ was only added to Currents in 2016, and was not a part of that newsletter for the 20+ years prior,” Green wrote in his Facebook post. “So starting with this new Winter edition of Currents, I’ve directed that this area instead show helpful information for identifying and contacting your local elected representatives. The next (Spring) edition will also have a photo of each member and will include their (and my) e-mail addresses. I hope you find it useful!”

On Oct. 1, Tom Hagarty, a former 12-year councilor of Ward 1, filed the complaint against Green, alleging a campaign ethics violation because of the mayor being “prominently” featured in the fall edition of the Currents magazine right before the Nov. 2 city election.

In addition, the column is accompanied by a sizable headshot of the mayor.

“I believe this is a violation of campaign election laws in the use of taxpayer funds to campaign for election,” Hagarty wrote in his complaint to the board. “No other candidates for the office of mayor were given equal space in this tax payer funded city publications.”

Hagarty called the fall column “more of a campaign speech about how great he was as mayor,” and endorsed then-mayoral candidate Tom Blanford in a letter in The Courier.

Hagarty’s charges were dismissed by the state board Nov. 18 because of a “lack of legal sufficiency,” according to an email to Hagarty from Andrew Greenberg, a board attorney.

“In looking through past editions of Currents (going back to 1991) I discovered that the Mayor’s Corner was an invention of the previous mayor (Jim Brown) when he took office in 2016,” Green wrote in a Nov. 16 email to Hagarty. “I have never been a great fan of that feature of Currents, because it did seem to me like a free quarterly political piece (whether election season or not). I’ve directed, going forward, that the space simply show small photos of the City Council members and Mayor with telephone number and email address, so that residents can easily recognize and reach us with questions and comments.”

The “Mayor’s Corner” in the fall issue takes up a little less than half a page.

Green addresses the return of “wonderful” cultural and neighborly events in the summertime during the COVID-19 era, and took space to highlight that “so many aspects of Cedar Falls are worth celebrating,” but pointed out that “neighborliness is most important to me.”

“Buildings, streets, and parks make a city – but people who care about each other make a community,” he wrote. “As mayor, I’m honored to lead the city as we continually work to pass on the importance of community; it will be our proud, lasting legacy to future generations in Cedar Falls.”

While not the focus of the complaint, the column in the summer issue takes up slightly more than half a page, and points out five “important and forward-thinking” projects — the comprehensive zoning law reform, Cedar River Recreation Project, City Hall remodeling, Cedar Falls Resiliency study, and National Night Out — underway that summer.

However, he credits to the “forward-thinking City Council and expert city staff,” in addition to the input of residents and other individuals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.