CEDAR FALLS — Gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell stopped in Cedar Falls on Tuesday and addressed Republican critics who have attacked his business credentials.
“If Gov. (Kim) Reynolds had something positive in her record to talk about or a vision on how to improve our state she’d be talking about that rather than making up all this stuff,” Hubbell said addressing a recent commercial and website Firedbyfred.com attacking his time running Younkers. “A lot of that’s made up information or discombobulated facts.”
Hubbell wants to focus on improving the quality of life for the citizens of Iowa, he said.
“That’s what we should be talking about: How do we move our state forward, not garbled up facts from 30 years ago,” Hubbell said.
Hubbell also addressed the trade war the United States is currently engaged in with China and other countries.
Earlier today President Donald Trump’s administration authorized $12 billion in aid to help farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs.
“The federal government created the crisis to begin with,” Hubbell said. “Farmers in Iowa don’t want bailouts. I ran Younkers in the 1980s when we had the farm crisis; farmers want a market, and they want an open fair market.”
The trade war has closed global markets, and “Iowa farmers are left holding the bag,” Hubbell said. “We need a governor that’s going to say ‘leave our markets alone, let our farmers compete, let us develop those relationships with those countries and get out the way, Washington.’”
Hubbell’s comments came after he toured the Western Home Communities.
The event came after a weekend statewide tour with running mate Sen. Rita Hart.
Hubbell was shown around the facility by Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities. They discussed elder care and work force concerns.
“Rural Iowans are getting hurt the most from the privatization of Medicaid and lack of funding and progress on mental health and substance abuse,” said Hubbell. “That’s where more of the facilities that can address those issues are being forced to close, because the Medicaid privatization isn’t paying properly.”
Places like the Western Home can absorb the higher costs, but smaller care providers can’t, Hubbell said.
“We need to reverse the privatization of Medicaid and bring it back under state control so we can do two things: Start to better define the kind of care everybody deserves and make sure we’re treating everybody the same.”
Hubbell also touched on solutions for Iowa’s “brain drain” problem.
“There are a lot of jobs, particularly in rural Iowa, that can’t be filled because people don’t want those jobs or don’t want to go there,” Hubbell said.
He proposed the state match local funds to help pay off student debt for people who go to those communities and work for five years.
“Then we address the student debt problem and we also address the need to get people into those jobs,” Hubbell said. “It’s just not working, and we need to accept that to make the changes that are necessary.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.