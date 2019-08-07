ALLISON — Jennifer Becker said her department is getting just over half of the reimbursement it should be getting for caring for the county’s most vulnerable people — and what she’s not being reimbursed for is being taken out of other taxpayer fund sources, she told county officials Tuesday.
Medicaid reimbursement payments to Butler County Public Health dropped by nearly half since Iowa turned its Medicaid program over to for-profit managed care organizations in April 2016, said Becker, the department’s director.
She gave the county’s Board of Supervisors the raw numbers: In 2015-16, the county was reimbursed around $323,000. By 2017-18, that dropped to around $190,000, and in 2018-19, was at around $182,000.
Becker told the board her department continues to care for patients, and she makes up for that by dipping into local and county funds intended to cover health care in emergencies.
Plus, the payments she gets are frequently delayed, she’s told to cut down on the number of doctor visits, and some patients have stopped qualifying for reimbursement at all.
“They fight us all the time,” Becker said of the MCOs.
It wasn’t news to Board of Supervisors chair Rusty Eddy, who asked for the open discussion Tuesday.
“This is an issue for us as a county, this is an issue for us as taxpayers, and this is an issue for us as a society, in my opinion,” said Eddy. “Our concerns are the people who need this help the most are not receiving it. We’ve got a financial shortfall, and if we continue down this road we’ll have to cut staff.”
Butler County is the most recent in a string of concerned health care organizations, local governments, and patients affected by the changeover to MCOs, put in place by former Gov. Terry Branstad and reaffirmed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Although Reynolds said she’s listening to concerns, the governor’s office has repeatedly stressed the state has saved millions of dollars by moving to a privatized system.
“Like 39 other states, Iowa went to a managed-care system because Medicaid was growing at an unsustainable rate,” Reynolds’ office said in a November Courier article. “Our state is now on a path to sustainability, and the governor is working to ensure Iowa has a program that better helps improve patient health. The governor has already made positive changes to the program since taking office and will continue to do so.”
District 2 supervisor Tom Heidenwirth asked Becker if she was able to cut her program.
“It’d be a matter of looking at our programs and which ones are the least important,” Becker said. “Every program that we provide is needed and wanted by our citizens, and I don’t know how you decide which population isn’t important enough.”
In the case of the mentally ill population, “they don’t get their medications, then they become a problem for the sheriff’s office,” she added.
Eddy said it seemed like there was no recourse for Butler County, since they can’t force the MCOs to pay what Butler County is owed.
“If somebody gets a ticket for speeding, they get in trouble. Managed care, and how it is or isn’t supposed to be reimbursed, isn’t getting in trouble,” Eddy said. “In my opinion, what they’re doing is fraudulent and bordering on illegal, and the ones affected are the most vulnerable in our county.”
