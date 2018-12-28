WATERLOO — Frank Magsamen is closing the book on the third chapter of a public service career spanning more than 50 years.
The former Waterloo fire chief who later served as an emergency management director officially finishes his 12th and final year as an elected member of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors on New Year’s Eve.
“I’d like to thank the citizens of Black Hawk County for allowing me to serve over the last 12 years,” Magsamen said during his final board meeting Wednesday. “It’s been a distinct pleasure on my part to be part of Black Hawk County government.”
The Waterloo Columbus High School graduate served 31 years as a Waterloo firefighter, including 17 as the chief, before retiring from that post in 2001. He spent the next six years serving as the county’s emergency management and homeland security coordinator.
Magsamen resigned his emergency management post after being elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2006. He was re-elected in 2010 and 2014 but chose not to seek re-election this year. Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka was elected in November to take Magsamen’s board seat.
“When I look back, I’ve basically had three careers in public service,” Magsamen said. “The fire department is still probably what’s impacted my life the most. Emergency management was at a time after 9/11, so I was able to work with training and equipment for first responders.
“Being an elected official, I set public policy,” he added. “When I ran for this position I wanted to emphasize that while making public policy it’s important how you treat people, because I think it really matters.”
Magsamen said he was particularly proud of the public safety issues the supervisors handled over the past 12 years, which included getting an interchange at U.S. Highway 218 and Cedar-Wapsi road and a rural roundabout at a location where other fatal accidents occurred. The county also funded an upgraded public safety radio system.
Magsamen took the lead as the Board of Supervisors worked after the 2008 flood to repair damaged county facilities and acquire property to mitigate future flood damage. He was also heavily involved in the county’s efforts to address mental health care services.
Black Hawk was among a group of counties that regionalized social services, ultimately serving as the statewide model. The county also opened a crisis stabilization center and is working to add additional services at a facility north of Waterloo.
That mental health access point will be a place for those needing mental health care who interact with law enforcement.
“Rather than being transported to the jail or the emergency room, this will allow them to go out there and be addressed at a level of service focused on their needs,” Magsamen said.
While he wished more could have been done to promote renewable energy, Magsamen said he was pleased with the improvements made to county buildings during his tenure.
“Almost every building we have we’ve made substantial progress in making our buildings more energy efficient, relying less on fossil fuels,” he said.
Despite those improvements, the county’s cash reserves have remained very healthy.
“I think we’re moving forward to meet the needs of Black Hawk County but also continuing to address the responsibility of doing this in a manner that does not put the county in (financial) jeopardy,” Magsamen said.
The county will be holding an open house for Magsamen from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Courthouse basement. But his fellow supervisors thanked Magsamen at his final board meeting with kind words and a plaque.
Supervisor Tom Little noted Magsamen’s “professionalism,” while Linda Laylin cited his “dedication.” Supervisor Chris Schwartz thanked Magsamen for his guidance during his two years on the board and promised to keep pushing for the solar energy panels he wanted.
Supervisor Craig White was brought to tears.
“You were very instrumental in the floods of 2008 and 2016; you helped a lot of people,” White told Magsamen. “We’ve had a hell of a team in place and I’m sorry to see you go.”
Magsamen said plans to continue working with the Cedar Valley Honor Flight program, which flies area veterans to military memorials in Waterloo, and other charitable organizations. Magsamen and White spearheaded the start of the honor flights out of the Waterloo Regional Airport.
