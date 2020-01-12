Frank Darrah designated Cedar Falls' mayor pro tempore

CEDAR FALLS — Frank Darrah will oversee City Council meetings in the absence of Mayor Rob Green.

The council last week received a report from Green designating Darrah, who represents Ward 5 on the council, as mayor pro tempore. The designation allows him to carry out certain duties and responsibilities of the mayor, including presiding over council meetings held twice a month.

In his 15th year on the council, Darrah is the second longest-serving member after Susan deBuhr, who was first elected two years earlier. Green highlighted that and other service to the city in his report.

“Mr. Darrah brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role, having served in a variety of leadership positions within the city, from the Parks and Recreation Commission to the Planning and Zoning Commission, and since 2006 as Ward 5’s elected representative on the Cedar Falls City Council,” he wrote.

“The people and government of Cedar Falls have benefited tremendously from Mr. Darrah’s service over many decades,” added Green, “and I look forward to benefiting from his counsel as the mayor pro tempore and as vice president of the City Council.”

