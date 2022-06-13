Fourth Street pedestrian bridge closed until September for lighting project

MARIA KUIPER
WATERLOO — The Fourth Street pedestrian bridge in will be closed beginning Tuesday until September.
The city of Waterloo said a lighting display will be installed along the pedestrian walkway. The project will cast colored beams of light onto the Cedar River between the Fourth Street and Park Avenue bridges. Lighting towers will also be installed along the river in an effort to draw people to the downtown area, according to the city.
The so-called Cedar River Lighting Experience is a part of the Veterans Way Art & History Walk. The development will connect existing veterans sites such as the Vietnam Memorial Monument, Veterans Memorial Hall, Prairie Pathways Plaza, Sullivan Brothers Park and the Sullivan Brothers Veterans Museum.
A map showing proposed attractions along the planned Veterans Way in downtown Waterloo.
Agnes Kress
In addition to the lighting project, a new Unity Plaza pocket park will be added on Commercial Street. Banners commemorating local veterans, as well as lighting, will be installed under U.S. Highway 218.
Improvements are also expected at the Waterloo Convention Center with the addition of a Sullivan Brothers Family Memorial on the plaza, which will act as a centerpiece for Veterans Way.
Pedestrians will have to detour to the Fifth Street bridge by passing through Veterans Park on either side of the river. Drivers on the bridge are asked to drive with extra caution due to increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
Detour route for the Fourth Street bridge walkway closure.
The Cedar Valley Lighting Experience is expected to be completed by early October. Once finished, a lighting ceremony and celebration will be held.
City officials said the project is funded by MidAmerican Energy, the Black Hawk Gaming Association and the Waterloo Industrial Development Corporation.
More information about the city's Veterans Way project can be found online at
cityofwaterlooiowa.com/veteransway.
Photos: My Waterloo Days Parade 2022
Waterloo Days Parade 31
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 30
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 27
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 24
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 20
Children watch The My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 19
Dancers perform during ths My Waterloo Days Parade on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 15
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 1
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 2
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 3
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 4
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 5
Mayor Quentin Hart waves to the crowd as the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 6
Children wave American flags as they watch the My Waterloo Days Parade.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 7
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 8
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 9
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 10
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 11
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 12
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 13
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 14
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 16
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 17
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 18
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 21
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 22
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 23
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 25
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 26
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 28
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 29
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Days Parade 32
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
