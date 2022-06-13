Fourth Street pedestrian bridge closed until September for lighting project

WATERLOO — The Fourth Street pedestrian bridge in will be closed beginning Tuesday until September.

The city of Waterloo said a lighting display will be installed along the pedestrian walkway. The project will cast colored beams of light onto the Cedar River between the Fourth Street and Park Avenue bridges. Lighting towers will also be installed along the river in an effort to draw people to the downtown area, according to the city.

The so-called Cedar River Lighting Experience is a part of the Veterans Way Art & History Walk. The development will connect existing veterans sites such as the Vietnam Memorial Monument, Veterans Memorial Hall, Prairie Pathways Plaza, Sullivan Brothers Park and the Sullivan Brothers Veterans Museum.

In addition to the lighting project, a new Unity Plaza pocket park will be added on Commercial Street. Banners commemorating local veterans, as well as lighting, will be installed under U.S. Highway 218.

Improvements are also expected at the Waterloo Convention Center with the addition of a Sullivan Brothers Family Memorial on the plaza, which will act as a centerpiece for Veterans Way.

Pedestrians will have to detour to the Fifth Street bridge by passing through Veterans Park on either side of the river. Drivers on the bridge are asked to drive with extra caution due to increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The Cedar Valley Lighting Experience is expected to be completed by early October. Once finished, a lighting ceremony and celebration will be held.

City officials said the project is funded by MidAmerican Energy, the Black Hawk Gaming Association and the Waterloo Industrial Development Corporation.

More information about the city's Veterans Way project can be found online at cityofwaterlooiowa.com/veteransway.

