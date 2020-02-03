Four-way tie at Waterloo East Dem caucus, but numbers down

WATERLOO -- Mirroring the polls leading up to Monday night's Iowa caucuses, Democrats in Waterloo's Ward 3, Precinct 1 voted the four top-polling candidates into a four-way delegate tie.
People began lining up right at 6 p.m. outside Waterloo East High School's upper gym. First in line were the poker-playing buddies Greg Patterson and Doug Marston, along with Doug's wife, Sandy Marston.
"I'm a (Tom) Steyer fan. He's a (Elizabeth) Warren fan," Patterson said.
Both Marstons, in fact, planned to caucus for Warren.
"She's got a track history of a lot of the things I believe in," Sandy Marston said. Doug agreed: "She's been around long enough."
"That's the problem with her -- she's been around too long," Patterson argued.
"But she has done some good things with her votes throughout the years," Sandy Marston said.
"She's a multimillionaire," Patterson said.
"And she was broke when she started," Doug Marston replied.
Patterson said he liked Steyer "because of the fact he hasn't been in office years and years," noting he made his own money "and he spread the wealth."
"I do like that about him," Doug Marston said.
It was reminiscent of the back-and-forth gentle persuasion inside, where 86 caucusgoers choose their favorite and, if needed, their second-favorite candidates.
That was fewer than years past. Precinct captain Rich Kurtenbach said 108 people caucused at the site in 2008, and 120 in 2016. Black Hawk County Democrats had anticipated up to 50% higher turnout countywide than in 2016.
"Too many candidates," he said about the turnout after adjourning his precinct at 8:23 p.m. "The message is getting lost."
Lee Nicholas has been attending the caucuses since they began in the 1970s, but said this one felt different.
"It's certainly making the national news," he said.
He was backing U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar because he liked that she was "a Midwestern gal."
"She's from Minnesota, No. 1, and she's never lost an election," Nicholas said.
But Klobuchar didn't manage viability -- Nicholas was only one of two supporters in the first alignment -- and he was prepared switch. He was particularly incensed about the handling of the recent impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by the U.S. Senate.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's anybody but Trump," he said.
Mark Gonzales was dressed head to toe in Andrew Yang gear, including Yang's famous MATH hat, Make America Think Harder.
"I think he has the best vision for our future," Gonzales said.
When Yang failed to get viability, Gonzales and a few other Yang supporters hung out, talking to several others before finally meandering over to Pete Buttigieg's corner, to applause.
Phillip Sellers was officially undecided as he walked in the door.
"I'll vote for a stray dog over Trump," Sellers said.
Like Nicholas, Sellers was angry about Trump's impeachment trial.
"They just let him off. How can you have a trial with no witnesses?" he asked.
At the last minute, however, Sellers ended up with supporters for former Vice President Joe Biden.
"He's got the experience," he said. "I know he's gonna get it done."
When the first alignment was called, Sanders had the largest group, at 23. Biden was next, with 19, followed by Warren at 17, Pete Buttigieg at 14, Tom Steyer at 6, Andrew Yang at 5 and Amy Klobuchar at 2. With 13 needed for viability, that meant Steyer, Yang and Klobuchar voters had to move someplace else.
They all went to different corners: Sanders gained one supporter to end up with 24. Buttigieg gained seven mainly Steyer and Yang supporters to end up at 21, and Warren also added four supporters to end up tied with Buttigieg. Biden also gained one to end up at 20.
Second and final alignment numbers for Waterloo W3P1:@BernieSanders - 24@PeteButtigieg - 21@ewarren - 21@JoeBiden - 20— Amie Rivers (@CourierAmie) February 4, 2020
Each will receive 2 delegates each, I am told by precinct sec. Marianne Kurtenbach. #IACaucus
With the precinct awarding eight delegates, each of the four got two delegates apiece, according to precinct secretary Marianne Kurtenbach.
After Steyer was announced as not viable, Patterson ended up moving to Warren's camp.
"That was always my second choice anyway," he said after the event adjourned.
"He decided to join the good guys," teased Doug Marston.
But, like Kurtenbach, Patterson was wondering where his neighbors were.
"I am highly concerned about the number here," he said. "I thought this place would be packed to the walls."
020320bp-caucus-11
020320bp-caucus-06
020320bp-caucus-07
020320kw-iowa-caucus-07
020320kw-iowa-caucus-10
020320kw-iowa-caucus-08
020320kw-iowa-caucus-02
020320kw-iowa-caucus-05
020320bp-caucus-04
020320jr-caucus-sanders
020320bp-caucus-03
020320ar-east-caucus
020320jr-uni-caucus
020320ar-caucus-east-1
020320bp-caucus-01
020320bp-caucus-02
020320bp-caucus-05
020320jr-caucus-warren
020320jr-caucus-biden
020320jr-caucus-buttigieg
020320ar-caucus-sign-cards
020320ar-caucus-alignment
020320kw-iowa-caucus-04
020320kw-iowa-caucus-03
020320kw-caucus-phones
020320jr-caucus-west-gym
020320jr-caucus-warren-viability
020320kw-iowa-caucus-09
020320kw-iowa-caucus-06
020320kw-iowa-caucus-01
020320bp-caucus-10
020320bp-caucus-09
020320bp-caucus-08
020320bp-caucus-12
I spoke with three @BernieSanders supporters after the #IACaucus at Waterloo W3P1: pic.twitter.com/jfK6YpkBIt— Amie Rivers (@CourierAmie) February 4, 2020