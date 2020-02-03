Four-way tie at Waterloo East Dem caucus, but numbers down

"I think he has the best vision for our future," Gonzales said.

When Yang failed to get viability, Gonzales and a few other Yang supporters hung out, talking to several others before finally meandering over to Pete Buttigieg's corner, to applause.

Phillip Sellers was officially undecided as he walked in the door.

"I'll vote for a stray dog over Trump," Sellers said.

Like Nicholas, Sellers was angry about Trump's impeachment trial.

"They just let him off. How can you have a trial with no witnesses?" he asked.

At the last minute, however, Sellers ended up with supporters for former Vice President Joe Biden.

"He's got the experience," he said. "I know he's gonna get it done."

When the first alignment was called, Sanders had the largest group, at 23. Biden was next, with 19, followed by Warren at 17, Pete Buttigieg at 14, Tom Steyer at 6, Andrew Yang at 5 and Amy Klobuchar at 2. With 13 needed for viability, that meant Steyer, Yang and Klobuchar voters had to move someplace else.