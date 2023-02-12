CEDAR FALLS — A group in North Cedar is pushing for the intersection of Lone Tree Road and Center Street to be changed from a two- to a four-way stop in hopes of making it safer.

The North Cedar Neighborhood Association will meet with Police Chief Mark Howard and Public Works Director Chase Schrage to discuss the possibility on Monday, according to Councilmember Gil Schultz, the representative of Ward 1, which includes North Cedar.

East- and west-bound travelers on Lone Tree Road have to halt at stop signs now. However, ongoing construction along the Center Street corridor led the city to make it four-way stop on a temporary basis last year.

“That’s really when people started to favor it, and felt this made good sense to have people stopping on Center Street at the Lone Tree Road intersection because it’s very busy there,” said Jim Newcomb, president of the North Cedar Neighborhood Association. “It’s the busiest corner on that whole stretch.”

The City Council is planning to take up further discussion on the intersection at a future meeting of the public works committee. Schrage previously told the elected leaders that the most recent study indicated it’s best for it to remain as is currently set up.

The speed limit is 35 miles per hour on Center Street in the vicinity of the intersection. Several businesses operate around the intersection in the 2600 to 2900 block of Center Street, including Benton Building Center, Dollar General, Mary Lou’s Bar & Grill, Prime Mart, and Conoco Gas Station.

The $1.5 million, long-awaited Center Street streetscape project, from Clair Street to Lone Tree Road, came with a goal of beautifying the sector, in part to help slow down traffic, Newcomb said.

More vehicles might be coming. That’s another worry.

Residential development is reportedly being considered for the nearby 46 acres of farmland purchased last year by Jim Sands Construction, a custom home builder based in Cedar Falls.

The land sits west of Cypress Avenue off the dead-ends of Pocahontas and Hiawatha roads.

“If you start increasing the number of homes, you’re increase the number of cars, and the number of cars will have to get out some way,” said Newcomb.

Some workers and patrons at the nearby businesses do not feel the same way and say the four-way stop intersection would be unnecessary. They do not feel unsafe when traversing through there and support Center Street traffic being able to continue on through without interruption.

“Everything is back to normal now, so people are used to it again,” said Craig “Junior” Haan, a patron of Mary Lou’s. “It’d be dumb to change things when there’s nothing wrong with it.”Others were indifferent.

“There’s a decent amount of traffic, but nothing crazy,” said Erick Jensen, a partner in Benton Building Center. “I wouldn’t be opposed to it. There have been a few accidents. I don’t think it’s unsafe though.”

A few were more interested in the idea for the permanent change.

“When they were doing the construction, it seemed a lot safer, at least I felt that way,” said Crystal Riggs, assistant manager at the Dollar General. “It was more controlled. People aren’t always paying attention and aren’t always yielding to the oncoming traffic.”

Some even are clamoring for reconsideration of a roundabout there, a proposal of the past and one that’s attracted opposition, as well.

“Anybody who likes roundabouts would want one there, after discovering how great the ones on University Avenue are,” said Jessica Drum, another patron of Mary Lou’s. “They’re quick, easier, more efficient and you don’t have to stop.”

