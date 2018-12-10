DES MOINES — Several top administrators announced Monday they won’t be part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new administration.
The heads of Iowa’s prison system, public safety agency and civil rights commission will leave state government within the next month, and the longtime director of the economic development authority was vague about her plans.
“It’s a continuing saga; stay tuned,” said Debi Durham when asked about her future as director of the Economic Development Authority. “Obviously, the governor is putting together her team so I would think sooner than later, perhaps by the end of the year, we’ll know something."
Reynolds, who ascended to the governorship last year after Terry Branstad left to join the Trump administration, was elected in November to a four-year term. Those who have announced their departures were appointed during the Branstad years.
Public Safety Commissioner Roxann Ryan said her decision to leave her post of the past four years effective Jan. 2 is difficult because she sought the assignment as part of her 36-year career in state government.
Col. Jeff Ritzman, the chief and 16th colonel of the 380-member Iowa State Patrol, announced he will retire Jan. 2 after 36 years with the patrol.
Jerry Bartruff, 68, will step down as Iowa Department of Corrections director effective Dec. 27.
Kristin Johnson also announced she was resigning Monday as head of the Iowa State Civil Rights Commission effective Jan. 2 when the term she assumed in May 2015 ends. Johnson told reporters she would have to consider her options if the governor asked her to stay on in the position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.