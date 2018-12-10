Try 1 month for 99¢
121018rb-budget-mtg

Jerry Bartruff, director of the Iowa Department of Corrections, makes a point Monday to Gov. Kim Reynolds and her staff during a state budget hearing at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.

 Rod Boshart, The Gazette

DES MOINES — Several top administrators announced Monday they won’t be part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new administration.

The heads of Iowa’s prison system, public safety agency and civil rights commission will leave state government within the next month, and the longtime director of the economic development authority was vague about her plans.

“It’s a continuing saga; stay tuned,” said Debi Durham when asked about her future as director of the Economic Development Authority. “Obviously, the governor is putting together her team so I would think sooner than later, perhaps by the end of the year, we’ll know something."

Reynolds, who ascended to the governorship last year after Terry Branstad left to join the Trump administration, was elected in November to a four-year term. Those who have announced their departures were appointed during the Branstad years.

Public Safety Commissioner Roxann Ryan said her decision to leave her post of the past four years effective Jan. 2 is difficult because she sought the assignment as part of her 36-year career in state government.

Col. Jeff Ritzman, the chief and 16th colonel of the 380-member Iowa State Patrol, announced he will retire Jan. 2 after 36 years with the patrol.

Jerry Bartruff, 68, will step down as Iowa Department of Corrections director effective Dec. 27.

Kristin Johnson also announced she was resigning Monday as head of the Iowa State Civil Rights Commission effective Jan. 2 when the term she assumed in May 2015 ends. Johnson told reporters she would have to consider her options if the governor asked her to stay on in the position.

Statehouse reporter for The Courier

